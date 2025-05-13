T-Mobile offers the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge for free (trade in required)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge arrives at T-Mobile on May 30.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The freshly introduced Galaxy S25 Edge is already available for pre-order in the United States and will soon land at just about every major carrier in the country. T-Mobile has its own Galaxy S25 Edge deals prepared for those who’d like to snag one when it launches later this month.
The Un-carrier announced today that the Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order, with availability in stores and online starting Friday, May 30. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge will score double the storage on T-Mobile, which means they will be able to get the 512 GB model for the price of the 256 GB variant.
Additionally, T-Mobile offers $600 off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (or any in the Galaxy S25 series) when adding a line on most plans. Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is $100 off (or up to $1,000 off any Samsung device) when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Ultimate.
For the unaware, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue and is available in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.
Customers who want to take advantage of any of these deals that require signing up for a new plan will also benefit from a 5-year price guarantee for talk, text and data. Regardless of the plan they choose, customers get exclusive Magenta Status perks just for being T-Mobile customers.
Meanwhile, customers who pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge at Samsung will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit, which is redeemable toward accessories (not a discount on the phone.
The Un-carrier announced today that the Galaxy S25 Edge is now available for pre-order, with availability in stores and online starting Friday, May 30. Customers who pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge will score double the storage on T-Mobile, which means they will be able to get the 512 GB model for the price of the 256 GB variant.
As the title says, the slim and light Galaxy S25 Edge is available for free at T-Mobile (or up to $1,100) when trading in a device in any condition on Experience Beyond and Experience Beyond for Business.
Additionally, T-Mobile offers $600 off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (or any in the Galaxy S25 series) when adding a line on most plans. Last but not least, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is $100 off (or up to $1,000 off any Samsung device) when adding a line and trading in an eligible device on Business Unlimited Ultimate.
All T-Mobile offers are via 24-monthly bill credits plus tax. Also, customers who don’t want to trade in a device or add a line, can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on T-Mobile’s no-interest Equipment Installment Plan starting at $45.84 per month, $0 down for well-qualified customers.
For the unaware, the Galaxy S25 Edge comes in Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Icyblue and is available in 256 GB and 512 GB storage options.
Customers who want to take advantage of any of these deals that require signing up for a new plan will also benefit from a 5-year price guarantee for talk, text and data. Regardless of the plan they choose, customers get exclusive Magenta Status perks just for being T-Mobile customers.
Meanwhile, customers who pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge at Samsung will receive a PhoneArena-exclusive $50 Samsung credit, which is redeemable toward accessories (not a discount on the phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: