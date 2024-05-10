Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets the May 2024 security update

Samsung Galaxy S24 series gets the May 2024 security update
Samsung is on the move with a new software update for its latest flagship series – the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. According to reports from the Samsung-centric media outlet SamMobile, the May 2024 security update is already making its rounds in the US and Europe.

Samsung’s monthly security update is on its way


This time, Samsung seems to be moving at a slightly slower pace than usual in rolling out the latest security patch. Normally, Samsung is ahead of the game compared to Google in getting those monthly updates out to its devices, and Google has already started rolling them out to its Pixel phones. Nevertheless, the update is finally here and should be making its way to your Galaxy S24 units over the next few days.

The May 2024 update for the Galaxy S24 series comes in at about 519MB and appears to include nothing beyond the latest security patch level. As outlined in Samsung's security bulletin, this update addresses a total of 45 security vulnerabilities across Galaxy devices.

If you're itching to get your hands on the update but haven't received a notification yet, here's how you can manually check for it:

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Navigate to the Software Update menu.
  3. Select Download and Install.

With the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has shaken up its software support policy, pledging a whopping 7 years of OS and security updates. The latter are usually rolled out on a monthly, quarterly or biannual basis, depending on the device. The latest flagship series is on track for a monthly schedule, ensuring your device stays fortified with security updates month after month.

Ensuring your phone stays up-to-date with the latest security patches is crucial for a few key reasons:

  • Plugging security holes: These updates fix vulnerabilities in your phone's software that hackers could exploit to gain access to your device, steal your data, or install malware. With cyber threats evolving constantly, these security patches act as virtual shields, swiftly sealing off any loopholes as soon as they're identified.
  • Protecting your personal information: Our smartphones hold a treasure trove of personal information, from banking credentials and emails to social media accounts and photos. Security patches help safeguard this information by making it harder for hackers to steal it.
  • Improved performance: Sometimes, software updates include bug fixes that can improve your phone's overall performance and stability. This can lead to a smoother user experience and fewer crashes.
