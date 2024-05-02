Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts
PhoneArena unveils the ultimate collector’s book for phone enthusiasts

Samsung starts rolling out AI-packed One UI 6.1 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 units

By
1comment
Samsung Android Software updates
Samsung starts rolling out AI-packed One UI 6.1 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 units
Released in 2022, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has started to receive the AI-packed One UI 6.1 update in South Korea which means that the update should be coming soon to your Galaxy Z Fold 4 unit.The update is version F936NKSU2FXDC and it weighs in at 2.8GB. To install the update go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Other models that have received One UI 6.1 include the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives One UI 6.1 in South Korea - Samsung starts rolling out AI-packed One UI 6.1 to Galaxy Z Fold 4 units
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 receives One UI 6.1 in South Korea

Among the extremely useful AI features is Live Translate. This will allow users on a phone call with someone speaking a different language to hear a live translation of what the person on the other end of the call is saying and vice versa. A seamless phone conversation can take place between two people who don't naturally understand what the other party is saying. 

Per SamMobile, other AI features in One UI 6.1 include:

  • Browsing Assist-shows AI-created summaries of webpages and articles viewed on a mobile browser.
  • AI Generated Wallpaper-uses generative AI to generate wallpapers using text prompts.
  • Chat Assist-translates text messages into your preferred language.
  • Circle to Search-draw a circle around an item to get search results about the item from Google Search.
  • Edit Suggestions-Samsung Keyboard uses AI to make suggestions to improve users' grammar and spelling. It also makes writing suggestions.
  • Generative Edit-AI delivers advanced photo editing such as accurately removing objects and correcting the angles and alignments of images.
  • Interpreter-provides face-to-face real-time translation when speaking to someone who speaks a different language than you.
  • Note Assist-Summarizes notes in the Samsung Notes app and also formats handwritten notes.
  • Transcript Assist-Transcriptions of voice recordings and auto-tagging of people using the Samsung Voice Recorder.

These are all great examples of how AI features can be extremely helpful in making life easier day-to-day. Summaries and real-time language translation can be huge time savers.

If you own a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and you don't live in South Korea, get ready. The update with One UI 6.1 is coming your way.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Popular stories

Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
Apple warns iPhone users about overnight iPhone charging
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
T-Mobile may raise 'older rate' plan prices in June
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Next time you contact T-Mobile, you'll probably be assisted by an employee with 'superpowers'
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
Why in the world would I pay top dollar for the Galaxy S24 Ultra if it gets left behind by Samsung?
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
T-Mobile gets approval to buy Mint Mobile shortly after committing to unlocking policy
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Best Buy cuts the price of the flagship Motorola Razr+ 2023 by up to $400
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
The way you handle your iPhone apps could be hurting battery life and performance
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
HTC could launch another mid-range smartphone this summer
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Keyboard apps used by one billion users found to have a flaw that exposes keystrokes
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
Major leak reveals images, video, release date of Apple's new Beats Solo Buds and Beats Solo 4
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord CE4 Lite key specs leaked
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
Apple removes three apps from App Store that claimed in ads they could create AI porn
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless