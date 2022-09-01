 Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview - PhoneArena
Boxier Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design gets a preview

Samsung
1
While the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ exterior is expected to stay exactly the same as on their predecessors, perhaps spruced up with a new color or two, the Galaxy S23 Ultra design will only stay largely the same, as it will undergo subtle changes necessitated by bigger under-the-hood improvements.

One such change is the different curvature radius of the side frame, according to Ice Universe, which is shaping up to be higher on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, potentially freeing up a bit more space on the inside of the phone.


This exact same difference in side curvature has been depicted in a 3D render format by the graphics artist Technizo Concept who often does videos like the one you see above, based on the latest design change rumors.

Apart from the boxier design when looked at from the sides, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is not expected to sport any other exterior alterations. Even the rumored 200MP main sensor, up from 108MP, won't change the raindrop camera set design on the back, for instance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.08 oz (229 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


We'd still have three lens rings protruding from the back independently, rather than being a part of an elevated camera island "plateau" as on most every other major phone out there. 

The main camera upgrade is not expected to carry over to the zoom cameras as they are still expected to remain a 10MP one with 10x periscope magnification and another 10MP sensor under the 3x telephoto camera lens. 

Apart from the new main camera sensor, we are also expecting a faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, new 12th-gen OLED display panel technology that made a cameo on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and can also be previewed as soon as the iPhone 14 Pro Max hits the tape, as well as new memory specs.

