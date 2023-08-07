Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Samsung's glorious Galaxy S23+ is as affordable as it's ever been (with no strings attached)
Even though the Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite possibly the best Android phone money can buy right now, the slightly smaller and humbler Galaxy S23+ is arguably not far behind on the same list of Google-endorsed iPhone alternatives, and of course, the 6.6-inch powerhouse is considerably cheaper than its big brother.

That's true both "typically" and at the time of this writing, when the middle child of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handset family happens to cost a whopping $200 less than usual in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 4,700mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

You can currently enjoy the exact same discount at both Amazon and Best Buy, and it goes without saying that the two retailers will let you score the hot new deals sans asking you to jump through any hoops, activate the device on a specific carrier, or sign up for any type of subscription.

Outside of Amazon's Prime Day 2023 sale last month, which was obviously exclusive for Prime members, this is the biggest S23 Plus markdown to date, and if you hurry, you can choose your favorite colorway as far as both the 256 and 512 gig variants are concerned.

The S23+ naturally comes with the same state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under its hood as the S23 Ultra (and the "vanilla" S23) while also packing a respectable 8GB RAM count and hefty 4,700mAh battery with 45W charging support.

It's hard to find something "wrong" with this model, which offers stellar software support, great display performance, solid camera quality, and a pretty much flawless overall user experience as well, so if 6.6 inches feels like the screen sweet spot for you, now's definitely the time to pull the trigger.

Granted, the super-premium phone is still not what we'd call "conventionally" affordable, normally fetching $999.99 and $1,119.99 with 256 and 512 gigs of internal storage space respectively and currently setting you back 200 bucks under those list prices. But unless you're willing to wait until late November to see what Amazon and Best Buy have in store as far as Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions are concerned, this is almost surely the cheapest an unlocked Galaxy S23 Plus can get.

