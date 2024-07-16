Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets a generous 25% discount for Prime Day

Galaxy S23





Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is down by 23% during Prime Day Packed with Galaxy AI, 128GB of storage, and a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S23 FE offers flagship specs and features at an affordable price. Now available for just under $500, it's a great choice for budget-conscious users seeking high-performance capabilities.







This sweet Prime Day deal applies to the 128GB version. Plus, the phone is unlocked, allowing you to select your preferred carrier. The Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz.



The new main camera on the back of the phone boasts a 50MP sensor capable of capturing stunning photos, particularly in well-lit conditions. It also performs admirably in low-light situations.



The ultra-wide and 3X telephoto cameras deliver excellent performance, too, capturing shots with sufficient detail. On the front of the phone, there is a new 10MP selfie camera.



In the US, the Galaxy S23 FE runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It's equipped with a 4500mAh battery that promises all-day usage. Plus, it features Galaxy AI, so you can enjoy the latest AI perks like Live Translate and Circle to Search.



The Galaxy S23 FE is available during Prime Day with a 25% discount. So, if you're interested, make sure to grab the deal before it ends!