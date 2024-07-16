Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets a generous 25% discount for Prime Day
Ever wondered when is the perfect time to snag a new smartphone? Well, events like Amazon Prime Day could be just what you are looking for. There are already some awesome Prime Day phone deals, and more are popping up while you read this. Just take a look at the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deal we've got here!
This sweet Prime Day deal applies to the 128GB version. Plus, the phone is unlocked, allowing you to select your preferred carrier. The Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz.
The ultra-wide and 3X telephoto cameras deliver excellent performance, too, capturing shots with sufficient detail. On the front of the phone, there is a new 10MP selfie camera.
In the US, the Galaxy S23 FE runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It's equipped with a 4500mAh battery that promises all-day usage. Plus, it features Galaxy AI, so you can enjoy the latest AI perks like Live Translate and Circle to Search.
The Galaxy S23 FE is available during Prime Day with a 25% discount. So, if you're interested, make sure to grab the deal before it ends!
Psst: If you want to snag a new Galaxy phone for even less, the budget Galaxy A35 is now available for less than $300! Get one today!
