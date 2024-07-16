Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE gets a generous 25% discount for Prime Day

Ever wondered when is the perfect time to snag a new smartphone? Well, events like Amazon Prime Day could be just what you are looking for. There are already some awesome Prime Day phone deals, and more are popping up while you read this. Just take a look at the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 FE deal we've got here!

The Galaxy S23 Fan Edition is now discounted by 25%, meaning it is available for less than $500. It offers excellent value with its reliable camera system, stunning display, and refreshed design featuring a glass back panel.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is down by 23% during Prime Day

Packed with Galaxy AI, 128GB of storage, and a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy S23 FE offers flagship specs and features at an affordable price. Now available for just under $500, it's a great choice for budget-conscious users seeking high-performance capabilities.
$150 off (25%)
$449 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Psst: If you want to snag a new Galaxy phone for even less, the budget Galaxy A35 is now available for less than $300! Get one today!

This sweet Prime Day deal applies to the 128GB version. Plus, the phone is unlocked, allowing you to select your preferred carrier. The Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a variable refresh rate of 120Hz. 

The new main camera on the back of the phone boasts a 50MP sensor capable of capturing stunning photos, particularly in well-lit conditions. It also performs admirably in low-light situations.

The ultra-wide and 3X telephoto cameras deliver excellent performance, too, capturing shots with sufficient detail. On the front of the phone, there is a new 10MP selfie camera. 

In the US, the Galaxy S23 FE runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It's equipped with a 4500mAh battery that promises all-day usage. Plus, it features Galaxy AI, so you can enjoy the latest AI perks like Live Translate and Circle to Search.

The Galaxy S23 FE is available during Prime Day with a 25% discount. So, if you're interested, make sure to grab the deal before it ends!
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

