Your Samsung phone's screen may never forgive you for downloading Android 14 early

Android 14 -based One UI 6. Samsung's smartphones are known for their glorious AMOLED screens but like other OLED panels, they are susceptible to burn-ins, which is why the South Korean giant employed a mechanism in One UI 5 to keep the displays looking pristine. It appears that the burn-in protection is missing from-based One UI 6.









Screen burn-in or ghost image is a permanent discoloration of areas on a screen. When an image stays on a screen for too long, some pixels get overused and degrade quickly, causing discoloration in certain areas. This is why screen savers were so popular back in the day. The idea is to move an image around to make sure that no one area of the display remains illuminated for a long time.





Thanks to our short attention spells and our nature to get bored with what we are doing every few minutes, we are constantly switching between apps. But the navigation buttons and the notification bar stay in the same place. This is the reason why One UI 5 shifted the position of status bar icons such as battery, clock, wifi, and signal by a few pixels periodically.





This is not noticeable in daily use, but Reddit user dragosslash has mentioned a simple way to check for it.













On One UI 6, the icons stay in the same place and this makes the screens of Samsung devices running Android 14 susceptible to burn-in.





Samsung may fix this in the coming days but with no official assurance from the company, it's hard to be certain of it. If you have already downloaded Android 14 , you may find solace in the fact that screen burn-ins are rare and unless you leave a static image on your phone for an unrealistically long period of time at peak brightness, you have nothing to worry about. And even if it somehow does end up happening, rest assured that burn-ins don't make a screen non-functional, they just look annoying.



