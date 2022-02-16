 Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions - PhoneArena

Samsung

Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
Samsung is no stranger to releasing exclusive colors of its phones, just like it does now as part of the Galaxy S22 Ultra preorder bonuses and the S22 deals on its website. There, you can find its new phones in hues that are not available anywhere, and there will potentially be more colors coming down the road.

The world's largest phone maker also sometimes releases exclusive versions and collabs with famous designers or brands, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Olympic Games edition, or its Tom fashionable Thom Browne version.



Galaxy S22 Ultra Mark & Lona and Mercedes Benz editions


Now, however, Samsung is preparing to unleash both a fashion-centric and car brand-inspired special editions of its best phone to date, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first carries the yellow hues of the Mark & Lona fashion collab, while the carmaker one is dedicated to the Mercedes EQ series.


It's not clear yet if these will be Korea-exclusive models as that's where the leak comes from, or will Samsung bring the Mercedes-branded Galaxy S22 Ultra to a wider audience and at what price markup.

