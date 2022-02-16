Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions

Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions0
The world's largest phone maker also sometimes releases exclusive versions and collabs with famous designers or brands, like the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Olympic Games edition, or its Tom fashionable Thom Browne version.
Galaxy S22 Ultra Mark & Lona and Mercedes Benz editions
Now, however, Samsung is preparing to unleash both a fashion-centric and car brand-inspired special editions of its best phone to date, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first carries the yellow hues of the Mark & Lona fashion collab, while the carmaker one is dedicated to the Mercedes EQ series.
It's not clear yet if these will be Korea-exclusive models as that's where the leak comes from, or will Samsung bring the Mercedes-branded Galaxy S22 Ultra to a wider audience and at what price markup.