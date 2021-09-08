Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition





Thom Browne first appeared alongside the tech giant in a much-anticipated launch a year ago nearly to the day, when the original Galaxy Z Flip first made its appearance (along with the Z Fold 2 ). The world-class designer had brought his signature sleek, minimalistic designs to create a matching set of Samsung's top-of-the-line tech releases back then, and the limited release was a massive hit.





"If you think about it, the identities of the Thom Browne brand and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are both strong and clear," Samsung had declared last year, shortly after the first collaboration took place.





"Both stand out in a crowd – the Galaxy Z Fold2, with its one-of-a-kind form factor, and Thom Browne, with its signature designs."





One could say that exactly the same statement applies to this year's release, although we're still waiting to hear Samsung's thoughts after the event.













The highly aesthetic reel displays all of Samsung's devices launched in August— Galaxy Buds 2 included—encased in Browne's classic white-and-gray color pallet on smooth leather screaming pure class, letting the planes of empty white space speak for themselves. All the designer devices come adorned with Browne's trademark white, red, and navy blue stripe.







The purpose of the exquisite designs seems to be an aim to bridge the gap between modern technology and high class, in a ploy to show that Samsung's novel handsets and smartwatches, encased in their elaborate leather casings, can be as much as an emblem of fashion as a Gucci leather handbag or Louis Vuitton wallet.

"I think this unexpected yet completely natural collaboration captured consumers’ hearts," Samsung said last year, and we'd agree wholeheartedly it applies to this year as well.

"Thom Browne went beyond the limits of traditional smartphone design to create a look that perfectly aligns with Samsung’s technological vision."





It's been less than 24 hours after the video showcasing the Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z series went live, and the designer units have all been sold out—so if you were hoping to snag yourself this pricey bit of history for posterity, we're afraid you're out of luck. Even just watching the unboxing video and admiring it is an experience in and of itself, in all honesty.

