Samsung

Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
Unboxing exclusive Galaxy Z series - Thom Browne Edition
Samsung has a bit of an epic history of collaborating with New York-based fashion designer Thom Browne when it comes to its Galaxy Z series of foldables and flippables, and this year is no exception. 

Thom Browne first appeared alongside the tech giant in a much-anticipated launch a year ago nearly to the day, when the original Galaxy Z Flip first made its appearance (along with the Z Fold 2). The world-class designer had brought his signature sleek, minimalistic designs to create a matching set of Samsung's top-of-the-line tech releases back then, and the limited release was a massive hit.

"If you think about it, the identities of the Thom Browne brand and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are both strong and clear," Samsung had declared last year, shortly after the first collaboration took place.

"Both stand out in a crowd – the Galaxy Z Fold2, with its one-of-a-kind form factor, and Thom Browne, with its signature designs." 

One could say that exactly the same statement applies to this year's release, although we're still waiting to hear Samsung's thoughts after the event.

"Together, we were able to create a brand-new identity. An identity that’s just as much a fusion of fashion and technology as it is a combination of past, present and future." —Samsung

Just this morning, Samsung released a captivating YouTube video (shown below) detailing Thom Browne's take on dressing up this year's Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4

The  highly aesthetic reel displays all of Samsung's devices launched in August—Galaxy Buds 2 included—encased in Browne's classic white-and-gray color pallet on smooth leather screaming pure class, letting the planes of empty white space speak for themselves. All the designer devices come adorned with Browne's trademark white, red, and navy blue stripe. 


The purpose of the exquisite designs seems to be an aim to bridge the gap between modern technology and high class, in a ploy to show that Samsung's novel handsets and smartwatches, encased in their elaborate leather casings, can be as much as an emblem of fashion as a Gucci leather handbag or Louis Vuitton wallet. 

"I think this unexpected yet completely natural collaboration captured consumers’ hearts," Samsung said last year, and we'd agree wholeheartedly it applies to this year as well. 

"Thom Browne went beyond the limits of traditional smartphone design to create a look that perfectly aligns with Samsung’s technological vision."

It's been less than 24 hours after the video showcasing the Thom Browne Edition of the Galaxy Z series went live, and the designer units have all been sold out—so if you were hoping to snag yourself this pricey bit of history for posterity, we're afraid you're out of luck. Even just watching the unboxing video and admiring it is an experience in and of itself, in all honesty.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
56%off $800 Special Verizon 22%off $1400 Special BestBuy $1000off $800 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 4 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4400 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs
Review
8.0
20%off $800 Special BestBuy 100%off $0 Special Verizon 100%off $0 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T $280 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $12 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS One Watch 3.5 UI

