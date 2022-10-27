Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung's highest-end conventional phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra , is as top-notch as they come. This is reflected in its price tag but smart shoppers can get one without paying the full price at the moment.





Amazon-owned Woot is selling the refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra for a very low price. The 256GB model, which is available brand new for $1,300, is being sold for only $732.99 and we think it will sell out fast, considering that the 128GB model has already been sold out.





Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Refurbished 6.8 inches 120Hz OLED screen | S Pen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | Quad camera system with 108MP main sensor | 5,000mAh battery $567 off (44%) $732 99 $1300 Buy at Woot





The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S-series phone with a slot for the S Pen stylus. It sports a beautiful 6.8 inches screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is extremely snappy in everyday use. A hefty 5,000mAh cell with 45W fast charging ensures great battery life.









If you go for Woot's deal, you will get to save $567 in exchange for a fully working Galaxy S22 Ultra with a moderate level of wear and tear and Woot's warranty. The only thing you'll lose are bragging rights about owning a spanking new phone. That's about as good as no-string deals get and $732.99 is frankly a great price for a phone with stylus support, premium chip, fast charging, incredible cameras, and five years of software support.





The deal expires in seven days or until sold out.