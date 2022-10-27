Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's highest-end conventional phone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is as top-notch as they come. This is reflected in its price tag but smart shoppers can get one without paying the full price at the moment.
Amazon-owned Woot is selling the refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra for a very low price. The 256GB model, which is available brand new for $1,300, is being sold for only $732.99 and we think it will sell out fast, considering that the 128GB model has already been sold out.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S-series phone with a slot for the S Pen stylus. It sports a beautiful 6.8 inches screen with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and is extremely snappy in everyday use. A hefty 5,000mAh cell with 45W fast charging ensures great battery life.
It's also one of the best camera phones around, thanks to the 108MP main camera, insane zoom, and neat software tricks such as the recently introduced astrophotography mode.
If you go for Woot's deal, you will get to save $567 in exchange for a fully working Galaxy S22 Ultra with a moderate level of wear and tear and Woot's warranty. The only thing you'll lose are bragging rights about owning a spanking new phone. That's about as good as no-string deals get and $732.99 is frankly a great price for a phone with stylus support, premium chip, fast charging, incredible cameras, and five years of software support.
The deal expires in seven days or until sold out.
