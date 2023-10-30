Save an epic 46% on a new Samsung Galaxy S22+ at Walmart while you can

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The Galaxy S23+ is cool and all, but it’s rather heavy on the pocket. Fortunately, ever since the device came out, prices for Galaxy S22+ started going down. Down and down they went until they reached an absolutely insane markdown of almost $370. That’s right – you can now save an epic 46% on the brand-new, fully unlocked Samsung phone at Walmart.

So, if you’re looking for a new smartphone on the cheap and don’t mind purchasing a 2022-released device, this Android handset may be the perfect choice. By all means, the Walmart deal is too good to miss out on, especially considering that Black Friday’s epic phone deals won’t be coming our way for another three weeks or so.

The Galaxy S22+ is 46% off on Walmart right now

The Galaxy S22+ is now heavily discounted at Walmart. The merchant sells the 128GB configuration for an epic 46% less than usual, which equates to $369. Don't miss out and get yours while you can. This is a fully unlocked version of the phone.
$369 off (46%)
$438 99
$807 67
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy S22+, Phantom White: 14% off on Amazon

The Galaxy S22+ in Phantom White is also discounted at Amazon right now. Here, the device with 128GB of internal storage space comes at 14% off. With its camera setup, beautiful display, and solid build, it's a top pick for Android fans.
$140 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


We haven’t seen the smartphone discounted by a whopping 40% at any online merchant since August. And even then, it wasn’t as cheap as it is now! In other words, this handset hasn’t seen a lower price at Amazon or Walmart for quite some time, which is yet another reason to pull the trigger on this unbeatable deal.

Available for just $438.99, the Galaxy S22+ may not be among the best Android smartphones money can buy right now. That’s primarily because it already has a successor, though. Still, even though it’s not the absolute best Android device on the market, the handset has all the must-have features to make it a perfect addition to any tech collection.

In short, it smartphone has a beautiful triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, a pristine 6.6-inch display, and a good battery life – everything you could possibly want from a phone that costs less than $440. You can check out our review if you wish to go into more detail.

When you think about it, virtually no other smartphone you can buy in that price bracket can shoot videos in 8K, features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and boasts an eye-catching glass-metal design. That’s why we believe this exceptional Walmart deal is worth it. Don’t miss out if you share our opinion and get yours before it’s too late.
