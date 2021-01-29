Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

Samsung claims the Galaxy S21 and S21+ 5G are 'different' in cool new commercial

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 29, 2021, 12:50 PM
While Samsung didn't take long to upload a whole bunch of promotional videos for its hot new Galaxy S21 lineup to the company's official YouTube channel after unveiling the three iPhone 12 challengers a couple of weeks ago, the first proper TV ad is only here now.

Today, of course, is a pretty big day for the 5G-enabled S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra, which are all finally up for grabs for immediate delivery. Interestingly, the new 60-second "official film" meant to draw even more attention to Samsung's Snapdragon 888 powerhouses focuses exclusively on highlighting the design and strengths of the 6.2 and 6.7-inch models, suggesting that a similar commercial dedicated to the 6.8-inch Ultra variant could drop at a later date.

Unlike the unveiling, introduction, official unboxing, and first hands-on videos released earlier this month to build initial buzz around the Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus, today's short "film" looks very professionally made, which is basically a fancy way of saying that it probably cost Samsung a pretty penny.


At first glance, this was definitely money well spent, though, doing a more than decent job of emphasizing a number of key selling points, as well as their real-world utility. Unsurprisingly, the bulk of the ad's runtime is used to hype up the "different" camera system on the back of the S21 and S21+ 5G, which looks undeniably cool while also hiding plenty of neat tricks up its sleeve.

Samsung wants you to get excited about these bad boys' ability to snap photos within photos, photos within videos, as well as good old fashioned video... in "beyond-cinema-quality" 8K. For those keeping score at home, the word "photo" is mentioned a grand total of eight times in the first half or so of the 1-minute commercial alone, which has to be some kind of record.

Believe it or not, that still leaves enough time for Samsung to tout that blazing fast 5G connectivity (in the desert?!), as well as the plentiful storage space of the two high-enders (with no microSD card slot???), and the battery that's enough to last you "the whole trip and the way back" (probably not on the 4,000mAh-packing vanilla S21, though). 

Oh, well, at least the company is wise enough not to mock Apple for something inevitably coming to its own devices this time around.

