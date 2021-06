The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark

The aptly named SM-G990U model has been benchmarked carrying the "lahaina" motherboard which denotes none other than the Snapdragon 888 chipset, Qualcomm's top dog mobile processor at the moment. The entry appears to have been pulled in the meantime, but not before MySmartPrice screened it.





Unfortunately, as you can see from the snap below, the SM-G990U version tested was of the 6GB RAM model. Previously, a Snapdragon 888-equipped version with 8GB RAM appeared on Geekbench , raising our hopes high that it will mark the first time that the best Fan Edition variant will be arriving on US carriers for a change.