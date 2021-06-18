$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone








The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Jun 18, 2021, 7:36 AM

The US Samsung Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark
Usually, the Samsung Mobile division phone model numbers that end with "U" are destined for the US market, and, lo and behold, one such internal codename just appeared in the Geekbench database, reportedly belonging to none other than the upcoming Galaxy S21 Fan Edition.

The aptly named SM-G990U model has been benchmarked carrying the "lahaina" motherboard which denotes none other than the Snapdragon 888 chipset, Qualcomm's top dog mobile processor at the moment. The entry appears to have been pulled in the meantime, but not before MySmartPrice screened it.

Unfortunately, as you can see from the snap below, the SM-G990U version tested was of the 6GB RAM model. Previously, a Snapdragon 888-equipped version with 8GB RAM appeared on Geekbench, raising our hopes high that it will mark the first time that the best Fan Edition variant will be arriving on US carriers for a change. 


While the benchmark entry might simply mean that there will be both a 6GB/128GB model, and the top 8GB/256GB version of the S21 FE for the US market this time around, we'll believe it when we see an SM-G990U with 8 gigs of RAM get tested as well. Or, better yet, when Samsung announces its pricing on US carriers.

