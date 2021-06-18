The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark

The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark0
The aptly named SM-G990U model has been benchmarked carrying the "lahaina" motherboard which denotes none other than the Snapdragon 888 chipset, Qualcomm's top dog mobile processor at the moment. The entry appears to have been pulled in the meantime, but not before MySmartPrice screened it.
While the benchmark entry might simply mean that there will be both a 6GB/128GB model, and the top 8GB/256GB version of the S21 FE for the US market this time around, we'll believe it when we see an SM-G990U with 8 gigs of RAM get tested as well. Or, better yet, when Samsung announces its pricing on US carriers.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (from 3D objects)— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 4, 2021
- https://t.co/tVsDOWebXE
- $evleaks
- Thanks! pic.twitter.com/VQmPpCp0UC