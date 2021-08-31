Notification Center

Samsung Android

The Galaxy S21 FE won't ship with a microSD card slot or charger

Iskren Gaidarov
By
1
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks seem to never end. Reports about the phone have been flooding in ever since the release of the Galaxy S21. Unfortunately, the phone got delayed a couple of times and it is unsure when it will arrive.

The latest leak is the Galaxy S21 FE’s user manual, which was obtained by SamMobile. The manual shows that the upcoming phone won’t feature a MicroSD card slot like its predecessor. This is sad news for the target demographic of this model, as the Galaxy S20 FE was popular among Android enthusiasts that look for the best value-for-money phone.

It looks like the phone will lack another feature that is cherished by Android fans — a headphone jack. This isn’t surprising though, as the Galaxy S21 FE’s predecessor didn’t have one either.

The user manual confirms some features that were previously reported. For example, the Galaxy S21 FE will have IP68 water and dust resistance rating. An under-display fingerprint scanner will be present too, which will be behind a high-refresh-rate screen. The phone will also feature wireless and reverse wireless charging, Samsung DeX, and Dolby Atmos speakers.

Design-wise the FE will be similar to the rest of the Galaxy S21 phones. The only major difference is that, according to SamMobile, it won’t have metal housing like the others. Looking at the manual it seems like the phone won’t include a charging brick in the box. This will probably be a con to many.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come out before the end of the year. The phone will have a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, coupled with 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of storage, depending on the version.

Samsung’s upcoming affordable flagship will have a large 4,500mAh battery unit with 25W fast wired charging. Its price is still unknown, but it will probably retail at around $700.

