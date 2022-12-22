End the year on a high by snapping up Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE at a new all-time low price

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Deals
Are you just about ready to give up all hope of finding the perfect smartphone deal this holiday shopping season? Woot might be able to provide the ultimate solution to your problem at pretty much the last second... as long as you don't mind actually receiving your new low-cost handset after the holidays.

We're talking both Christmas and New Year's Eve, mind you, and "new" is little more than a figure of speech, as the Amazon-owned e-tailer currently sells refurbished Samsung Galaxy S21 FE units starting at a measly $289.99 with delivery estimated between January 10 and 12, 2023.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Navy and Lavender Colors, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$410 off (59%)
$289 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Fully Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Black, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty
$404 off (58%)
$295 99
$699 99
Buy at Woot

Released almost a year ago with an outdated (both now and then) Snapdragon 888 processor under its hood, the S21 Fan Edition is probably not everyone's idea of a "perfect" phone right now. But for 290 bucks, this bad boy still packs quite a punch, especially in a "fully unlocked" variant equipped with 5G support for all (big and small) US carriers.

Backed by a 90-day warranty, these super-affordable refurbs on sale through December 30 are "expected" to present a "moderate" level of wear and tear while obviously working flawlessly and offering at least 80 percent battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Graphite, New
$150 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

The 4,500mAh battery, by the way, is a major selling point of this 6.4-inch device that also happens to provide 120Hz display refresh rate technology and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of two 12MP sensors and one 8MP telephoto lens.

Woot's excellent new (refurb) deals are an improvement of the same retailer's previous Galaxy S21 FE promotions from last month, and once again, you need to pay extra if you prefer a black model rather than a "navy" or "lavender" color option.

If you don't want to go the refurbished route on principle, Woot parent company Amazon is as great a buying option as ever, charging 150 bucks under the $699.99 list price of Samsung's unlocked 128GB Galaxy S21 FE 5G in brand-new condition at the time of this writing with early January estimated delivery. Your call!

