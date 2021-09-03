Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks again, this time through Cricket

Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks again, this time through Cricket0
The latest Galaxy S21 FE leak comes from Cricket Wireless
The people over at SamMobile have obtained a quick start guide for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G model that will be sold through Cricket Wireless, a prepaid carrier owned and operated by AT&T.
But the fact that this quick start guide doesn’t contain any juicy information isn’t an issue because this phone has already been detailed extensively. For example, it’ll be fitted with the Snapdragon 888 and offer a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.
You can also expect a 12-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole that’s located above the display, a decent 4,370mAh battery with support for fast charging, and Android 11 straight out of the box.
We still don’t know how much Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE will cost, but recent rumors have suggested that it could be more affordable than last year’s Galaxy S20 FE, which retailed at $699 when it hit the market.
As for the launch, the latest information points to a Galaxy S21 FE release date of October 29. Pre-orders could kick off on October 20.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leaks (30 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-