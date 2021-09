Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G leaks again, this time through Cricket

The latest Galaxy S21 FE leak comes from Cricket Wireless





As for the launch, the latest information points to a Galaxy S21 FE release date of October 29. Pre-orders could kick off on October 20.

After countless leaks that have included everything from an accidental Instagram post to a leaked user manual, Samsung doesn’t even seem to be trying to stop them because the Galaxy S21 FE has appeared once again.The people over athave obtained a quick start guide for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G model that will be sold through Cricket Wireless, a prepaid carrier owned and operated by AT&T.The guide in question doesn’t reveal anything new, with the information showing owners how to set up and use their phone for the first time, while also highlighting the location of things like the charging port and fingerprint scanner.But the fact that this quick start guide doesn’t contain any juicy information isn’t an issue because this phone has already been detailed extensively. For example, it’ll be fitted with the Snapdragon 888 and offer a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.A triple-camera setup is expected on the rear too, with a 32-megapixel main sensor being included alongside a 12-megapixel ultra-wide snapper and an 8-megapixel telephoto zoom camera.You can also expect a 12-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole that’s located above the display, a decent 4,370mAh battery with support for fast charging, and Android 11 straight out of the box.We still don’t know how much Samsung 's Galaxy S21 FE will cost, but recent rumors have suggested that it could be more affordable than last year’s Galaxy S20 FE , which retailed at $699 when it hit the market.It should be available in five colors — White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue — with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. It’s unclear if pricier variants will be available, but don’t expect a microSD card slot.