Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G might be coming in the next couple of months

Samsung 5G

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
Samsung’s supposed most affordable device from the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, might finally be announced in the next couple of months. Its predecessor, the S20 FE, enjoyed a lot of popularity and positive reviews last year, so it’s no surprise that the next in line is highly anticipated.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on its way


The Galaxy S21 FE 5G, model number SM-G990N, has now been certified by Bluetooth SIG, which is basically the organization that oversees the licensing of Bluetooth technologies and trademarks to manufacturers.

In addition, two other variants codenamed SM-G990B and SM-G990B_SD also received certification. What we get out of these listings are two things 一 the device will support Bluetooth 5.0 and it will likely come in the next couple of months.

Where does that last assumption come from, you ask? Well, usually, once a mobile device gets its Bluetooth SIG certification, it appears in about a month or two. So if we take this into account, we can assume that Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy S21 FE somewhere between September to October.


Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs


From previous leaks, we have a pretty good picture of the Galaxy S21 FE’s specs and design. It’s said to have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display, which will probably be, judging by the S20 FE, an AMOLED one capable of a 120hz refresh rate.

The Snapdragon 888 is rumored to be powering the phone, all juiced up by a 4,370mAh battery supposedly capable of 45W fast charging. It will likely have 8GB RAM and storage will be either 128GB or 256GB, with the added option to expand via a microSD card.

The Galaxy S21 FE might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC support. There is also a triple camera system onboard, with ultra-wide and telephoto cameras included.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G pricing


As for the price, it’s rumored to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 700,000 won and 800,000 won, which is approximately $630 and $720 when converted. If we compared that to the Galaxy S20 FE (899,800 won or ~$810), it sounds like quite the competitor for that market.

Now keep in mind that these numbers are simple conversions and the actual price to be cannot naively be deducted just from them. However, what we can do is look at the price of the Galaxy S20 FE in the US at launch, which was $699 一 a little more than $100 less. So maybe this hints at the successor S21 FE 5G going for $530 - $620, becoming one of the best budget 5G phones in 2021.

