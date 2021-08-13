Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G might be coming in the next couple of months

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G might be coming in the next couple of months0
Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on its way
The Galaxy S21 FE 5G, model number SM-G990N, has now been certified by Bluetooth SIG, which is basically the organization that oversees the licensing of Bluetooth technologies and trademarks to manufacturers.
Where does that last assumption come from, you ask? Well, usually, once a mobile device gets its Bluetooth SIG certification, it appears in about a month or two. So if we take this into account, we can assume that Samsung is planning to announce the Galaxy S21 FE somewhere between September to October.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs
From previous leaks, we have a pretty good picture of the Galaxy S21 FE’s specs and design. It’s said to have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ display, which will probably be, judging by the S20 FE, an AMOLED one capable of a 120hz refresh rate.
The Galaxy S21 FE might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC support. There is also a triple camera system onboard, with ultra-wide and telephoto cameras included.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G pricing
As for the price, it’s rumored to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 700,000 won and 800,000 won, which is approximately $630 and $720 when converted. If we compared that to the Galaxy S20 FE (899,800 won or ~$810), it sounds like quite the competitor for that market.
