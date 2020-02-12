Accessories Samsung Android

Samsung unveils one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra accessories with little to no fanfare

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 12, 2020
If you're thinking of getting Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy S20 Ultra as early as February 21, let us first congratulate you for earning enough money to afford a handset that starts at an insane price of $1399.99. That is, if you don't intend to sell a kidney to cover the retail costs of the true 5G-enabled 6.9-inch beast with a primary 108MP rear-facing camera in tow.

Either way, you might want to keep in mind a few important things are not actually included in the standard retail box of the crazy expensive S20 Ultra. We're talking no true wireless earbuds (in the US, at least), no protective cover (although Samsung will offer a $200 instant credit towards purchases of TVs, accessories, and "more"), and perhaps most infuriatingly, no 45W power brick.

Instead of the latter, the ultra-high-end phone will be shipped alongside a 25-watt wall charger, which is by no means a pushover, but at the same time, it's not capable of pushing the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the limit of its impressive specifications. That's certainly not ideal for a device that can also accommodate only 128 gigs of data internally, although that particular inconvenience is partially offset by the presence of a microSD card slot.

If you have anything left in your bank account after buying the phone itself, a blazing fast memory card to expand the local digital hoarding room, and a $50 USB-C fast charging power brick with 45W support, you may want to consider Samsung's hot new 45W dual car charger as well.

Two devices supported, pricing and availability undisclosed


Spotted by the eagle-eyed folks over at SamMobile on an official webpage dedicated to first-party accessories for the Galaxy S20 lineup, the super-speedy car charger is not actually up for grabs just yet. It also doesn't have a price tag or release date attached to its name at the time of this writing, but something tells us sales will be kicked off in the not-too-distant future.


Compatible with both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 10+, this bad boy can simultaneously juice up two devices while you're out on the road, but only one port can deliver power at a 45-watt rate, with the second one limited to 15W speeds. 

The dual car charger will come bundled in with a single 5A cable needed to enable the 45W speeds, and although this is obviously not the world's first accessory of its kind, it is the first to be manufactured and sold by Samsung, which means you won't have to worry about things like compatibility, reliability, or durability.

Other Galaxy S20 Ultra accessories in the pipeline


Because Samsung's most impressive new phone (just like its slightly humbler siblings) is not available for sale right now, the same naturally goes for a slew of sleek covers and cases, a pair of new power banks, and the aforementioned 45W dual port car charger.


Hopefully, this extensive lineup of official Galaxy S20-series accessories will not be delayed due to China's coronavirus outbreak after all, although in all fairness, this seems like the least of our concerns related to the rapidly escalating health crisis.

The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will all get (at some point) a number of official Smart LED View, Smart Clear View, Leather, Silicone, Smart LED, Protective Standing, and Kvadrat cover options in various snazzy paint jobs, as well as one 25W wireless battery pack and one "regular" battery pack supporting 25-watt speeds. So, yeah, you might want to be prepared to spend significantly more than 1,400 bucks to protect, customize, and get the most out of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

