Samsung unveils one of the best Galaxy S20 Ultra accessories with little to no fanfare
If you have anything left in your bank account after buying the phone itself, a blazing fast memory card to expand the local digital hoarding room, and a $50 USB-C fast charging power brick with 45W support, you may want to consider Samsung's hot new 45W dual car charger as well.
Two devices supported, pricing and availability undisclosed
Spotted by the eagle-eyed folks over at SamMobile on an official webpage dedicated to first-party accessories for the Galaxy S20 lineup, the super-speedy car charger is not actually up for grabs just yet. It also doesn't have a price tag or release date attached to its name at the time of this writing, but something tells us sales will be kicked off in the not-too-distant future.
Compatible with both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Note 10+, this bad boy can simultaneously juice up two devices while you're out on the road, but only one port can deliver power at a 45-watt rate, with the second one limited to 15W speeds.
The dual car charger will come bundled in with a single 5A cable needed to enable the 45W speeds, and although this is obviously not the world's first accessory of its kind, it is the first to be manufactured and sold by Samsung, which means you won't have to worry about things like compatibility, reliability, or durability.
Other Galaxy S20 Ultra accessories in the pipeline
Because Samsung's most impressive new phone (just like its slightly humbler siblings) is not available for sale right now, the same naturally goes for a slew of sleek covers and cases, a pair of new power banks, and the aforementioned 45W dual port car charger.
Hopefully, this extensive lineup of official Galaxy S20-series accessories will not be delayed due to China's coronavirus outbreak after all, although in all fairness, this seems like the least of our concerns related to the rapidly escalating health crisis.
The S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will all get (at some point) a number of official Smart LED View, Smart Clear View, Leather, Silicone, Smart LED, Protective Standing, and Kvadrat cover options in various snazzy paint jobs, as well as one 25W wireless battery pack and one "regular" battery pack supporting 25-watt speeds. So, yeah, you might want to be prepared to spend significantly more than 1,400 bucks to protect, customize, and get the most out of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
