Feb 20, 2020, 5:58 AM
The Samsung Galaxy S20 8K video recording file size is not for the faint of storage
The Galaxy S20 series pricing starts you off from $999 and that's for just 128GB of basic storage at that. Even the most expensive Galaxy S20 Ultra in that roster is still a $1399 128-gigger, and if you want the 512GB model, you'd have to splurge $1599.

Who needs that much storage, anyway, you ask? Well, the owners of phones with Snapdragon 865 processors, that's who. Despite that the 8K video samples from the Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra are truly breathtaking, recording in 7680x4320 definition has its disadvantages, chief among which is the amount of storage that 8K footage takes.

How much storage does 8K video take on the Galaxy S20?


  • A minute of 8K video footage will take about 600MB on your Galaxy S20, Plus or Ultra.


Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 865 chipset focuses on image and video processing rather raw speed advantage over 855, and it shows in the specs. The chip supports 8K video recording at 30fps, and 4K HDR video at up to the breathtaking 120fps, that's an immense amount of calculations that need to happen at the same time.

Unlike 4K video that only needs 8MP camera resolution, 8K demands at least a 32MP camera resolution to happen, explaining why the Galaxy S20 and S20+ record 8K video with their 64MP zoom cameras, rather than the main 12MP sensors.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

pimpin83z
Reply

3. pimpin83z

Posts: 652; Member since: Feb 08, 2019

Ahhhhhh the beauty of Android. Still have OEMs that give you multiple options.

posted on 15 min ago

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

1. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 670; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

SD card fixes any issues for £30 you can get 200GB Another reason why SD cards will always be important and a better option than the Cloud. Thank God Samsung and others still use normal SD card slots.

posted on 45 min ago

