Samsung's boring Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G may soon get a new color to spice things up

Instead, the South Korean giant is most likely to borrow a color from the standard Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones. These, for those of you that aren't aware, can be purchased in Cloud Blue, Cloud White, and Aura Red in addition to the Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey colors that the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in.





Hopefully Samsung will skip the more boring Cloud Blue and Cloud White options in favor of the exciting Aura Red color. It could also choose to release the Galaxy S20 Ultra in Aura Blue, which is available as a Best Buy exclusive in the US for the Galaxy S20+.





Alternative, the company may surprise us all by introducing an entirely new color option for the Galaxy S20 series. But regardless of what this looks like, anything is better than the boring Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black options available right now.



