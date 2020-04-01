T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung's boring Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G may soon get a new color to spice things up

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 01, 2020, 2:17 PM
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G might be one of the most expensive smartphones on the market but it is also one of the most boring to look at. That isn’t helped by the bland color options – Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black – offered by Samsung, but soon the company could introduce a new option.

Hopefully it will be more exciting than black and grey


Tipster Ice Universe has a pretty strong track record when it comes to Samsung leaks and he believes a new color will be "coming soon" to the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Don't get too excited thinking Samsung might bring a Galaxy Note 10-like Aura Glow finish to the smartphone, though, because that isn

Instead, the South Korean giant is most likely to borrow a color from the standard Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ smartphones. These, for those of you that aren't aware, can be purchased in Cloud Blue, Cloud White, and Aura Red in addition to the Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey colors that the Galaxy S20 Ultra comes in.

Hopefully Samsung will skip the more boring Cloud Blue and Cloud White options in favor of the exciting Aura Red color. It could also choose to release the Galaxy S20 Ultra in Aura Blue, which is available as a Best Buy exclusive in the US for the Galaxy S20+. 

Alternative, the company may surprise us all by introducing an entirely new color option for the Galaxy S20 series. But regardless of what this looks like, anything is better than the boring Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black options available right now.

Related phones

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.3
 Based on 3 Reviews
$1250 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
$1050 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G on
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

