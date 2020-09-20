Issues with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and other high-end-models are frustrating users
According to SamMobile, some of the phones in Samsung's 2019-2020 flagship lineup are experiencing issues with the indicator that shows how much battery life remains on these models. The particular phones affected include those in the Galaxy S10 and S20 families and the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 20 lines. There are two major problems affecting these phones. One is that the battery (and thus the phone) shuts down before the indicator measuring the remaining battery life hits 1% or less. The other problem is that the phone runs through the last 1%-5% of battery life too quickly.
One Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G user had a suggestion. He posted "Easy solution, charge your phone whenever possible and don't let it get that low." This might sound like an impractical fix, but if you don't mind spending a few bucks for a power bank (one with a 10,000mAh capacity battery or larger), you might be able to try out this bit of advice to see if there is any improvement.
If you feel like blaming the blazing fast charging capabilities supported by some of these devices, you might be barking up the wrong tree. For example, it is true that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G comes with a 25W charger out of the box, and Super Fast Charging 2.0 does support 45W charging, But one of the devices having battery issues is the Galaxy Tab S5e, and that slate charges at "only" 15W. And this brings us to another point; while we have been focusing on flagship Galaxy phones, other Samsung devices have had these problems as well
So far we have yet to hear from Samsung about these battery issues. Owners of Galaxy devices impacted by this problem should keep their fingers and toes crossed hoping that the manufacturer can solve this issue with a simple OTA update. Or you can take matters into your own hands by calling Samsung yourself and alerting them to the problem. In the states, pick up your phone (and assuming that there is enough battery life on the device) and call 1 (800) 726-7864. The company's online support site can be found by tapping on this link.