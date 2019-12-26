Take a look at how large the Samsung Galaxy S11+ screen will be
It's one thing to say that the Samsung Galaxy S11 line (or will it be the Galaxy S20?) will include a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch Galaxy S11e, a 6.5-inch Galaxy S11 and a 6.9-inch Galaxy S11+. But it is another thing to see what the screens might actually look like. Tipster Ice universe has disseminated a tweet that includes a photograph of screen protectors for all three models. A cursory glance at the photo does give one a sense of how big the Galaxy S11+ screen is going to be. The picture also shows how thin the top and bottom bezel is on each model.
Samsung is taking photography on the Galaxy S11+ to another level
We expect to see the Galaxy S11+ equipped with the primary 108MP camera, a telephoto camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The latter times how long it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. Armed with this data, more accurate depth information can be computed which will improve Augmented Reality functionality and deliver a more natural bokeh blur for portrait photos. It also can be used for secure facial recognition.
Some of the excitement about the Galaxy S11+ camera array comes from the new "Space Zoom" feature that is believed to offer 50x hybrid and 100x digital zoom. The phone will employ the periscope zoom technology first seen on the Huawei P30 Pro to provide a 5x optical zoom.
Video on the Galaxy S11+ could also get some cool new features including one that might be called "Director’s View." This will allow video to be recorded using more than one camera at one time. According to code discovered by XDA, Samsung, users can "tap the thumbnails on the left to switch between camera lenses. Tap the ones on the right to jump to a close-up on a subject." Huawei already has a similar feature called "Dual View." We should also expect the phone to shoot 8K video at 30fps and 4K HDR video at 120fps.
Another area of improvement on the Galaxy S11+ will be the battery life. The phone is rumored to be equipped with a huge 5000mAh capacity battery. While that is the same capacity as the battery powering the Moto G7 Power, the latter has a less power-hungry screen and spec sheet. So in other words, don't expect the Galaxy S11+ to run days between charges like the G7 Power does.
Based on the latest speculation, we should see the Galaxy S11 family unveiled on February 18th alongside the Galaxy Fold 2.
