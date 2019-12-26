Samsung Android

Take a look at how large the Samsung Galaxy S11+ screen will be

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 26, 2019, 12:19 PM
It's one thing to say that the Samsung Galaxy S11 line (or will it be the Galaxy S20?) will include a 6.2-inch or 6.4-inch Galaxy S11e, a 6.5-inch Galaxy S11 and a 6.9-inch Galaxy S11+. But it is another thing to see what the screens might actually look like. Tipster Ice universe has disseminated a tweet that includes a photograph of screen protectors for all three models. A cursory glance at the photo does give one a sense of how big the Galaxy S11+ screen is going to be. The picture also shows how thin the top and bottom bezel is on each model.

All three devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform everywhere but Europe where it will be equipped with the Exynos 990 SoC. This is a major change from what we usually see from Samsung; traditionally, the Galaxy S models feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset in the U.S., China, and Japan while in the rest of the world, the phones are driven by Samsung's latest chipset. But that is not to be the case in 2020. In fact, while Samsung was supposed to manufacture Qualcomm's chip next year, it now appears that TSMC will once again be rolling the chipset off of its assembly line using an improved 7nm process.

Samsung is taking photography on the Galaxy S11+ to another level


Samsung, like Apple did this past September, will look to make a statement when it comes to photography. Thus, we can expect Samsung's own 108MP sensor to be employed on the Galaxy S11+. With 9x pixel binning (instead of the 4x more generally used), the sensor will help deliver 12MP photos using a record 2.4-micron virtual pixel size. With the larger pixels and the information gleaned from the 9x binning, images will have sharper detail, improved dynamic range, and richer colors. The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform will support image sensors up to 200MP in size.


We expect to see the Galaxy S11+ equipped with the primary 108MP camera, a telephoto camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. The latter times how long it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. Armed with this data, more accurate depth information can be computed which will improve Augmented Reality functionality and deliver a more natural bokeh blur for portrait photos. It also can be used for secure facial recognition.

Some of the excitement about the Galaxy S11+ camera array comes from the new "Space Zoom" feature that is believed to offer 50x hybrid and 100x digital zoom. The phone will employ the periscope zoom technology first seen on the Huawei P30 Pro to provide a 5x optical zoom.

Video on the Galaxy S11+ could also get some cool new features including one that might be called "Director’s View." This will allow video to be recorded using more than one camera at one time. According to code discovered by XDA, Samsung, users can "tap the thumbnails on the left to switch between camera lenses. Tap the ones on the right to jump to a close-up on a subject." Huawei already has a similar feature called "Dual View." We should also expect the phone to shoot 8K video at 30fps and 4K HDR video at 120fps.

Another area of improvement on the Galaxy S11+ will be the battery life. The phone is rumored to be equipped with a huge 5000mAh capacity battery. While that is the same capacity as the battery powering the Moto G7 Power, the latter has a less power-hungry screen and spec sheet. So in other words, don't expect the Galaxy S11+ to run days between charges like the G7 Power does.

Based on the latest speculation, we should see the Galaxy S11 family unveiled on February 18th alongside the Galaxy Fold 2.

4 Comments

OneLove123
1. OneLove123

Posts: 1273; Member since: Aug 28, 2018

Just bought two S10+ 512 GB for $1100 total. I'm happy with those two for now.:)

posted on 54 min ago

androiduser
3. androiduser

Posts: 529; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

Lol Samsung is crazy, not everyone wants a big phone.

posted on 18 min ago

TheAccountant
2. TheAccountant

Posts: 7; Member since: Dec 16, 2019

large sesor is always good to have but the one thing I want to have even more is graphene battery. I don't know how long would it take but it would make day to day smartphone experience more enjoyable

posted on 46 min ago

androiduser
4. androiduser

Posts: 529; Member since: Jun 18, 2014

It's coming in at least 2 years.

posted on 16 min ago

