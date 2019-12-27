Samsung Android

Galaxy S11 "final" camera setup revealed, puts early messy leaks to rest

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 27, 2019, 8:20 AM

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will not feature the messy camera arrangement that we saw in early leaks. How do we know? @OnLeaks, the prolific leaker behind the first set of leaked pictures, has just posted a correction with what appears to be the final appearance of the most interesting part of the Galaxy S11, its camera.

What you see above is an alleged close-up of the camera set-up on the Galaxy S11: four cameras, three on the left side, one on the right side, and below it, an LED flash. The main camera sensor, the beastly 108-megapixel one that you might have heard about, is located in the middle of the left side, while the 5X zoom camera that uses a periscope system similar to what we saw on the Huawei P40 Pro, is the square one on the bottom. Up top and last one on the left is the ultra-wide angle shooter, while the lone camera on the right column is expected to be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth camera.

The Galaxy S11 series are rumored to not only capture amazingly detailed photos thanks to the new camera, but also use the periscope camera with some software magic to be able to get a very clear image way above the 5X native zoom capabilities of the lens. Also in the cards are crazy features like 8K video recording, a feature supported by the Snapdragon 865 system chip that will power the phone, but not confirmed in rumors yet.


All in all, we are happy to see that the early leaks about the S11 were wrong. The messy setup never quite looked right and @OnLeaks himself admits early renders "were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout" and that these latest ones are assumed to be "the final configuration".

Whatever the case may be, the Galaxy S11 series debut is right around the corner: the phones should be unveiled in the beginning of February at a special event and we will be there to cover all the details.


Related phones

Galaxy S11
Samsung Galaxy S11 OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.7"
  • Camera 108 MP
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Octa-core
  • Storage 256 GB
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

darkkjedii
Reply

1. darkkjedii

Posts: 31705; Member since: Feb 05, 2011

I see nothing wrong with it. If I like the one one the Pro Max (and I do), I can like this one (and I do).

posted on 3 hours ago

hjl2345
Reply

2. hjl2345

Posts: 97; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

Looks a lot cleaner. I hope it would also look a lot better in real life.

posted on 3 hours ago

User123456789
Reply

3. User123456789

Posts: 1259; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

No phone will record 8K. Does not matter if CPU has support for 8K, 16K or 32K if the sensor does not support either. Except the isocell 108MP sold to xiaomi (which can do 6K according to Samsung) so far rest are limited to 4K (30,60 ,90 and 120)

posted on 3 hours ago

redmd
Reply

4. redmd

Posts: 1951; Member since: Oct 26, 2011

I'm fearing this will be more expensive compared to the S10 series.

posted on 2 hours ago

Mreveryphone
Reply

5. Mreveryphone

Posts: 1852; Member since: Apr 22, 2014

I was going to wait for the Note 11+ but screw it! Getting S11+ for new features then trading it in for Note 11+

posted on 36 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship
ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless