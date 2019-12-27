Galaxy S11 "final" camera setup revealed, puts early messy leaks to rest

The Samsung Galaxy S11 will not feature the messy camera arrangement that we saw in early leaks. How do we know? @OnLeaks, the prolific leaker behind the first set of leaked pictures, has just posted a correction with what appears to be the final appearance of the most interesting part of the Galaxy S11
, its camera.
What you see above is an alleged close-up of the camera set-up on the Galaxy S11: four cameras, three on the left side, one on the right side, and below it, an LED flash. The main camera sensor, the beastly 108-megapixel one that you might have heard about, is located in the middle of the left side, while the 5X zoom camera that uses a periscope system similar to what we saw on the Huawei P40 Pro, is the square one on the bottom. Up top and last one on the left is the ultra-wide angle shooter, while the lone camera on the right column is expected to be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth camera.
The Galaxy S11 series are rumored to not only capture amazingly detailed photos thanks to the new camera, but also use the periscope camera with some software magic to be able to get a very clear image way above the 5X native zoom capabilities of the lens. Also in the cards are crazy features like 8K video recording, a feature supported by the Snapdragon 865 system chip that will power the phone, but not confirmed in rumors yet.
A leak in late November alleged the Galaxy S11 might feature a crazy-looking camera. Now, a correction is issued saying the final look will be not as messy
All in all, we are happy to see that the early leaks about the S11 were wrong. The messy setup never quite looked right and @OnLeaks himself admits early renders "were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout" and that these latest ones are assumed to be "the final configuration".
Whatever the case may be, the Galaxy S11 series debut is right around the corner: the phones should be unveiled in the beginning of February at a special event and we will be there to cover all the details.
5 Comments
1. darkkjedii
Posts: 31705; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on 3 hours ago 1
2. hjl2345
Posts: 97; Member since: Aug 11, 2018
posted on 3 hours ago 2
3. User123456789
Posts: 1259; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 3 hours ago 0
4. redmd
Posts: 1951; Member since: Oct 26, 2011
posted on 2 hours ago 1
5. Mreveryphone
Posts: 1852; Member since: Apr 22, 2014
posted on 36 min ago 1
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):