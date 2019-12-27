Galaxy S11 "final" camera setup revealed, puts early messy leaks to rest









What you see above is an alleged close-up of the camera set-up on the Galaxy S11: four cameras, three on the left side, one on the right side, and below it, an LED flash. The main camera sensor, the beastly 108-megapixel one that you might have heard about, is located in the middle of the left side, while the 5X zoom camera that uses a periscope system similar to what we saw on the Huawei P40 Pro, is the square one on the bottom. Up top and last one on the left is the ultra-wide angle shooter, while the lone camera on the right column is expected to be a Time-of-Flight (ToF) depth camera.





The Galaxy S11 series are rumored to not only capture amazingly detailed photos thanks to the new camera, but also use the periscope camera with some software magic to be able to get a very clear image way above the 5X native zoom capabilities of the lens. Also in the cards are crazy features like 8K video recording, a feature supported by the Snapdragon 865 system chip that will power the phone, but not confirmed in rumors yet.







All in all, we are happy to see that the early leaks about the S11 were wrong. The messy setup never quite looked right and @OnLeaks himself admits early renders "were based upon a first stage prototype which had different rear camera layout" and that these latest ones are assumed to be "the final configuration".

Whatever the case may be, the Galaxy S11 series debut is right around the corner: the phones should be unveiled in the beginning of February at a special event and we will be there to cover all the details.



