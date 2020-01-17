Android Huawei

Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 17, 2020, 5:57 AM
Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back
Huawei has produced two flagship models each year since the Huawei P10 series debuted in 2017. It was largely expected to replicate the strategy again this year, but it turns out the company is planning a third device that’ll sit above the other two in the lineup.

The perfect Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor


Possible names for the unexpected smartphone include Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, Huawei P40 Pro Ceramic, and Huawei P40 Pro 5G. But regardless of what the Chinese giant chooses to call it, leaked renders make clear that it’ll be the perfect Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor.

The flagship looks identical to the standard Huawei P40 Pro from the front and, as such, is expected to feature a massive 6.7-inch OLED display complete with curved edges. But to create a more unique look, Huawei has also added curved glass to the top and bottom, although the display itself isn't curved as previous rumors indicated.

This setup is coupled with an extremely wide punch-hole that houses at least two sensors. The huge space between them suggests that a third sensor might be included, perhaps a Time-of-Flight shooter, or that one of them is much larger, which should result in better selfies.

An aluminum frame that curves up in each corner is sandwiched between the front and back panels. It’s home to a bottom-firing speaker, a USB-C port which should support 40W fast charging, a SIM card tray, and the usual volume rocker partnered up with an accented power key.

Five cameras instead of four, 10x optical zoom instead of 5x


Most smartphones these days feature glass panels on the back, but Huawei appears to have enjoyed the premium feeling of the Ceramic Galaxy S10 models last year because it has fitted this Huawei P40 Pro variant with a ceramic rear panel.

The new material is joined by the large camera module featured on the regular Huawei P40 Pro, although a few important changes have been made to the setup. Specifically, the 5x optical zoom periscope camera complete with an f/3.4 aperture appears to have been replaced with an arguably superior 10x optical zoom alternative complete with an f/4.0 aperture. 

This is accompanied by what’s understood to be an ultra-wide-angle camera and a new 52-megapixel main shooter. The Time-of-Flight sensor is also present, yet this time around an extra camera has been added to the package.

Leaks are yet to detail the mysterious fifth camera but it could potentially be a macro camera. After all, they’re becoming increasingly common on smartphones these days.

As an additional point of reference, the cheapest Huawei P40 model is expected to feature three rear cameras. These reportedly include a 3x telephoto zoom shooter and unspecified primary and ultra-wide-angle shooters.

Huawei P40 series announcement date and availability


Huawei recently confirmed plans to announce the P40 series at an event held in Paris at some point in March. The exact date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but Evan Blass says it’ll be Thursday, March 26.

All three smartphones should go up for pre-order straight away in China but might be in limited supply elsewhere. That’s because of the ongoing US trade ban, which prohibits Huawei from shipping new smartphones with Google Play Services on board.

If the trade ban is lifted by the time of the event, however, Huawei will be able to ship its new phones on schedule in global markets such as Europe, just like it did last year with the Huawei P30 series.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro OS: Android 10 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5" 1440 x 2560 pixels
  • Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990, Octa-core, 2860 MHz
  • Storage 128GB
  • Battery 5500 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

MsPooks
Reply

1. MsPooks

Posts: 304; Member since: Jul 08, 2019

Their most blatant ripoff yet. Huawei took an S20 and S10+, mashed them together, and called it a day. Unsurprisingly then: it looks great. Wonder how it'll run with the awesome Huawei OS that dropped last December.

posted on 17 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

2. joshuaswingle

Posts: 741; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

What a stupid thing to say. This phone has been in the works for months – there's absolutely no way they had time to copy Samsung. This phone is the natural evolution of the Huawei P30 Pro as more space is required for the sensors. Which, by the way, the Galaxy Note 10/+ looks a lot like the Huawei P30 Pro. Have you complained that Samsung ripped off Huawei?

posted on 7 min ago

Priyam009
Reply

3. Priyam009

Posts: 69; Member since: Oct 23, 2018

Cry as much as you want, never have Samsung ever used quad curved display, Honor v30 pro alraedy sports this P40/S20 kinda back design and on top of that square camera setup was first introduced by Huawei and later adopted and modified by other oem's so its like everyone copying each other tasks!

posted on 6 min ago

ShadowSnypa786
Reply

6. ShadowSnypa786

Posts: 653; Member since: Jan 06, 2017

"What a stupid thing to say. This phone has been in the works for months – there's absolutely no way they had time to copy Samsung" Think she is referring to the ceramic back panel which even you said "Huawei appears to have enjoyed the premium feeling of the Ceramic Galaxy S10 models last year because it has fitted this Huawei P40 Pro variant with a ceramic rear panel."

posted on 1 min ago

basher
Reply

5. basher

Posts: 117; Member since: Sep 20, 2015

five cameras, ceramic back, no Google services, high price. Is it worth it? Only for the camera?

posted on 3 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

huawei-p40-pro-design-colors-leak
Leaked Huawei P40 Pro renders show off design, reveal launch colors
galaxy-s20-ultra-5x-10x-optical-periscope-zoom-levels
No, the Galaxy S20 Ultra won't have 10x optical zoom, here's why
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more
apple-ipad-pro-5g-2020-release
Apple's first 5G iPad Pro could arrive as early as this year
15-best-strategy-games-for-Android-and-iOS
15 best strategy games for Android and iOS
new-iPad-Pro-2020-release-price-features-updates
iPad Pro 2020: release date, price, specs, features, what to expect
Pixel-4a-iPhone-9-design-specs-camera-price-release-date-expectations
Pixel 4a vs iPhone 9: Google and Apple's upcoming budget phones compared
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-leaked-hands-on-video-new-picture
Hands-on video and new pic reveal the full Galaxy S20+ story

Popular stories

samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
tracfone-prepaid-t-mobile-sprint-verizon-att-prepaid-smartsim-dynamic-handover
After endorsing the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, Tracfone will pick the best network with SmartSIM
Samsung-Galaxy-S20-ultra-price-release-specs-features
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: price, release, specs, and features of the upcoming ultra phone
t-mobile-sprint-merger-lawsuit-filing-states-doj-arguments
T-Mobile and Sprint react to the states' reaction to the DOJ's court filing last month
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-dummies-comparison-note-10-pixel-4-s10
Here's how the Galaxy S20 series compares to the Note 10, Pixel 4, and more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless