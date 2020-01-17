Premium Huawei P40 Pro variant leaks with five cameras, ceramic back
The perfect Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor
Possible names for the unexpected smartphone include Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, Huawei P40 Pro Ceramic, and Huawei P40 Pro 5G. But regardless of what the Chinese giant chooses to call it, leaked renders make clear that it’ll be the perfect Galaxy S20 Ultra competitor.
The flagship looks identical to the standard Huawei P40 Pro from the front and, as such, is expected to feature a massive 6.7-inch OLED display complete with curved edges. But to create a more unique look, Huawei has also added curved glass to the top and bottom, although the display itself isn't curved as previous rumors indicated.
This setup is coupled with an extremely wide punch-hole that houses at least two sensors. The huge space between them suggests that a third sensor might be included, perhaps a Time-of-Flight shooter, or that one of them is much larger, which should result in better selfies.
An aluminum frame that curves up in each corner is sandwiched between the front and back panels. It’s home to a bottom-firing speaker, a USB-C port which should support 40W fast charging, a SIM card tray, and the usual volume rocker partnered up with an accented power key.
Five cameras instead of four, 10x optical zoom instead of 5x
Most smartphones these days feature glass panels on the back, but Huawei appears to have enjoyed the premium feeling of the Ceramic Galaxy S10 models last year because it has fitted this Huawei P40 Pro variant with a ceramic rear panel.
This is accompanied by what’s understood to be an ultra-wide-angle camera and a new 52-megapixel main shooter. The Time-of-Flight sensor is also present, yet this time around an extra camera has been added to the package.
Leaks are yet to detail the mysterious fifth camera but it could potentially be a macro camera. After all, they’re becoming increasingly common on smartphones these days.
As an additional point of reference, the cheapest Huawei P40 model is expected to feature three rear cameras. These reportedly include a 3x telephoto zoom shooter and unspecified primary and ultra-wide-angle shooters.
Huawei P40 series announcement date and availability
Huawei recently confirmed plans to announce the P40 series at an event held in Paris at some point in March. The exact date hasn’t yet been confirmed, but Evan Blass says it’ll be Thursday, March 26.
All three smartphones should go up for pre-order straight away in China but might be in limited supply elsewhere. That’s because of the ongoing US trade ban, which prohibits Huawei from shipping new smartphones with Google Play Services on board.
If the trade ban is lifted by the time of the event, however, Huawei will be able to ship its new phones on schedule in global markets such as Europe, just like it did last year with the Huawei P30 series.
5 Comments
1. MsPooks
Posts: 304; Member since: Jul 08, 2019
posted on 17 min ago 1
2. joshuaswingle
Posts: 741; Member since: Apr 03, 2018
posted on 7 min ago 2
3. Priyam009
Posts: 69; Member since: Oct 23, 2018
posted on 6 min ago 0
6. ShadowSnypa786
Posts: 653; Member since: Jan 06, 2017
posted on 1 min ago 0
5. basher
Posts: 117; Member since: Sep 20, 2015
posted on 3 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):