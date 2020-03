New Samsung Galaxy S20 update should fix camera autofocus issues

Unfortunately for Samsung and those who bought its products, the Galaxy S20 series is plagued by many issues that have been discovered only weeks after their launch on the market. Many owners report issues with the main and secondary cameras, GPS problems, as well as random reboots.Samsung is aware of all these issues and plans to fix them as quickly as possible, but it needs time for that. The first issues that the South Korean company plans to address are those concerning the Galaxy S20 series camera. SamMobile reports that Samsung is about to start rolling out a new update to the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra . This update will bump the Camera app to version 10.0.01.98 and will improved camera performance. Moreover, the update is meant to fix the slow autofocus on all three Galaxy S20 models.Apparently, the update is only available for Exynos-based Galaxy S20 units, although we can safely assume those powered by Snapdragon chipsets will receive the update too. Keep in mind that Samsung hasn't kicked off the rollout yet, but once it does, we'll let you know.