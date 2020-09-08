Samsung's amazing Galaxy S20+ is on sale at an incredibly low price (brand new)





Strictly speaking from a value for money standpoint, it's essentially impossible to beat Samsung 's early 2020-released 6.7-inch powerhouse... as long as you purchase it from a reliable eBay vendor called Never MSRP at the low, low price of $629.99.













Yes, we're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged items available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, and Cosmic Black hues in a "limited" quantity at the aforementioned price, but no, you can't get a valid US warranty, 5G connectivity, or a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 SoC.





Instead, you'll have to settle for an "international" Exynos 990-powered device compatible with GSM network operators like AT&T and T-Mobile only. The 99.5 percent positively rated seller can hook you up with free "standard" nationwide shipping, as well as free 30 day returns, which should help put your mind at ease if you're not completely content spending more than six Benjamins for a phone with no warranty.





Of course, a US-specific Galaxy S20+ 5G variant with Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor on deck and a full 1-year manufacturer's warranty included normally costs a whopping $1,200, so all limitations and downsides considered, this is certainly an amazing deal. Almost too good to be true.









At 630 bucks, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ undercuts a whole bunch of clearly inferior devices, ranging from the OnePlus 8 to the iPhone 11 , LG V60 ThinQ, and many more.





Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair when considering the lack of warranty and everything else, but you still get a generous 8 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, a stunning Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate support, an extra-large 4,500mAh battery, and a versatile quad rear-facing camera system including a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens.



