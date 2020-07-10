Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G is on sale at a $600 discount with no trade-in required
The latest promotion is actually even more straightforward than all that, requiring almost no effort from new and existing AT&T customers. All you need to do is purchase the Galaxy S20+ 5G on a qualifying installment agreement and open a new line of unlimited wireless service.
Whether you opt for the entry-level 128GB storage configuration or the digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig version of the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse, you're looking at saving a whopping 600 bucks in the form of 30 equal monthly bill credits.
That means you'll end up paying $600 instead of $1,200 with 128 gigs of internal storage space and $750 after 30 monthly installments of 25 bucks if you need a local digital hoarding allotment of 512 gigs.
The Galaxy S20+ 5G also comes with a microSD card slot, mind you, as well as a generous 12GB RAM count, beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a centered hole punch, quad rear-facing camera system including a 12MP primary shooter and 64MP telephoto lens, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities, and of course, both 5G and 5G Plus (aka mmWave) support on AT&T.