Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G is on sale at a $600 discount with no trade-in required





That's despite multiple other research notes and papers deeming the S20 series a flop compared to their forerunners, as well as the tech giant's initial expectations. Of course, one of the reasons why the S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra may have proven a little less successful than the S10 or S9 lineups was the somewhat prohibitive pricing structure.





Stateside, for instance, the three high-end devices saw daylight in 5G-enabled variants at starting prices of between $1,000 and $1,400, instantly putting off plenty of prospective buyers impacted financially by the coronavirus pandemic. Fortunately, that's where the nation's major wireless service providers come in, with deal sweeteners ranging from BOGO arrangements to trade-in discounts and network switcher savings.













The latest promotion is actually even more straightforward than all that, requiring almost no effort from new and existing AT&T customers. All you need to do is purchase the Galaxy S20 + 5G on a qualifying installment agreement and open a new line of unlimited wireless service.





Whether you opt for the entry-level 128GB storage configuration or the digital hoarder-friendly 512 gig version of the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 865 powerhouse , you're looking at saving a whopping 600 bucks in the form of 30 equal monthly bill credits.





That means you'll end up paying $600 instead of $1,200 with 128 gigs of internal storage space and $750 after 30 monthly installments of 25 bucks if you need a local digital hoarding allotment of 512 gigs.





The Galaxy S20+ 5G also comes with a microSD card slot, mind you, as well as a generous 12GB RAM count, beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a centered hole punch, quad rear-facing camera system including a 12MP primary shooter and 64MP telephoto lens, 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging capabilities, and of course, both 5G and 5G Plus (aka mmWave) support on AT&T.



