Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 getting new Galaxy S21 camera feature

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 04, 2021, 10:59 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 getting new Galaxy S21 camera feature
We've already seen before Samsung's exclusive flagship features coming to mid-range devices or older top-tier phones, so it's no surprise that the South Korean company continues to do that to keep the loyalty of its customers. The most recent example is the Galaxy S21's Director's View, which allows users to switch between all rear cameras and see the feed while capturing videos.

In addition, the new mode would allow Galaxy S21 users to record videos with the front and rear cameras at the same time. It's a useful feature for those who want a little bit more from their flagship cameras. Unfortunately, it was only available on the Galaxy S21 lineup until recently.

Luckily, it looks like Samsung has decided to make it available in some form to older flagships such as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20. SamMobile reports that along with the May security patch, Samsung is rolling out a new camera option to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lineups, which allows users to record videos with both front and rear cameras at the same time.

The new feature is dubbed “Dual Recording” and it should be available in the camera app after installing the May 2021 update. The new camera option is still missing Director's View, but its main functionality is there and you can use it if you own one of Samsung's last year's flagships.

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.7
$1000
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$500
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

