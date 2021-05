Samsung Galaxy S20 and Note 20 getting new Galaxy S21 camera feature

We've already seen before Samsung 's exclusive flagship features coming to mid-range devices or older top-tier phones, so it's no surprise that the South Korean company continues to do that to keep the loyalty of its customers. The most recent example is the Galaxy S21's Director's View, which allows users to switch between all rear cameras and see the feed while capturing videos.In addition, the new mode would allow Galaxy S21 users to record videos with the front and rear cameras at the same time. It's a useful feature for those who want a little bit more from their flagship cameras. Unfortunately, it was only available on the Galaxy S21 lineup until recently.Luckily, it looks like Samsung has decided to make it available in some form to older flagships such as the Galaxy S20 and Note 20. SamMobile reports that along with the May security patch, Samsung is rolling out a new camera option to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 lineups, which allows users to record videos with both front and rear cameras at the same time.The new feature is dubbed “Dual Recording” and it should be available in the camera app after installing the May 2021 update. The new camera option is still missing Director's View, but its main functionality is there and you can use it if you own one of Samsung's last year's flagships.