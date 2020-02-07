AT&T Samsung Android

Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 07, 2020, 9:30 AM
Believe it or not, the fact that they come as a gift with the Galaxy S20 series pre-orders isn't the only thing that the new Galaxy Buds+ will have going for them. The pair that Samsung is expected to announce next Tuesday, is scheduled to last the whopping 11 hours on a charge from the buds alone when you listen to music, according to leaked Buds+ specs.

That's not all though, as Samsung augmented the pre-order registration page for the Galaxy S20 to include a bonus credit that will be good for purchases from its web store, so you can grab yourself a nice basic case to go with your new phone. 

Initially, this bonus was only listed in the S20 pre-order registration signup notifications, and wasn't reflected on the website, but now Samsung has righted that wrong to let everyone know they can get $35 off just for participating

The Buds+ will probably be at least a $160 value, if their predecessors are any indication, so the total bonuses you will get for grabbing the best of Android at launch time are nearing two Benjamins. We are fairly certain that there will be other deals on the horizon shortly after the announcement, as it usually happens when good things happen to those who wait.



Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

1 Comment

DarthJarJar
1. DarthJarJar

Posts: 72; Member since: Feb 01, 2018

Why pre order it when it’ll be like 400 bucks off a month later?

posted on 1 hour ago

