Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
That's not all though, as Samsung augmented the pre-order registration page for the Galaxy S20 to include a bonus credit that will be good for purchases from its web store, so you can grab yourself a nice basic case to go with your new phone.
Initially, this bonus was only listed in the S20 pre-order registration signup notifications, and wasn't reflected on the website, but now Samsung has righted that wrong to let everyone know they can get $35 off just for participating
The Buds+ will probably be at least a $160 value, if their predecessors are any indication, so the total bonuses you will get for grabbing the best of Android at launch time are nearing two Benjamins. We are fairly certain that there will be other deals on the horizon shortly after the announcement, as it usually happens when good things happen to those who wait.
1 Comment
1. DarthJarJar
Posts: 72; Member since: Feb 01, 2018
posted on 1 hour ago 1
