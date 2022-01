Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update

What will One UI 4.0 give you?

Just before 2021 ended, Samsung managed to push out the latest One UI (4.0) software update to Galaxy S20 FE 5G owners. Disappointingly, that didn’t include the 4G variant of the S20 Fan Edition, but the good news is that now it is also joining the One UI 4.0 gang of Samsung phones. (The caveat here is that the update is only being rolled out to Galaxy S20 FE 4Gs equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, which more precisely is the one with model number SM-G780G. The firmware version itself is codenamed G780GXXU3BUL9 and is currently released in Malaysia. If you are not from Malaysia, though, don’t worry—it will come to other markets in the following days.Once you get the update you just need to go to your Settings > Software update > Download and install. After you have the new firmware installed, you are in for a treat.The first thing that you would probably take notice of is the new design in the drop-down menu, the Android 12 adaptable color palette, rounder icons, and widgets. The UI improvements don’t end there, though! You will also find a larger variety of AoD (always on display) visuals and more lock screen widgets.That alone is pretty great already, but there is more to One UI 4.0 than just pretty looks. Security is much improved, and on that note, you also get the December security patch with this update. If you are one of the few people that use Bixby, Samsung has left a few quality of life new features for you too.Of course, you have the usual performance and stability improvements as well. On top of that, there are new accessibility features added, and the Device Care section has been redesigned for a better user experience.