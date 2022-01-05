Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G receives the Android 12, One UI 4.0 update0
The caveat here is that the update is only being rolled out to Galaxy S20 FE 4Gs equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, which more precisely is the one with model number SM-G780G. The firmware version itself is codenamed G780GXXU3BUL9 and is currently released in Malaysia. If you are not from Malaysia, though, don’t worry—it will come to other markets in the following days.
What will One UI 4.0 give you?
Once you get the update you just need to go to your Settings > Software update > Download and install. After you have the new firmware installed, you are in for a treat.
That alone is pretty great already, but there is more to One UI 4.0 than just pretty looks. Security is much improved, and on that note, you also get the December security patch with this update. If you are one of the few people that use Bixby, Samsung has left a few quality of life new features for you too.