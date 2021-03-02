The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW can be yours for just $400 (1-year warranty included)
With the Galaxy S20 FE 5G normally priced at $700 and frequently available for a lot less than that, there was simply no more room for the "regular" 6.2-inch GS20 in Samsung's 2021 premium handset lineup, let alone the jumbo-sized S20+ and S20 Ultra, both of which are unsurprisingly eclipsed in most key areas by S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models starting at lower prices.
Said coverage, of course, is provided by the seller itself rather than the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, but given the 99.7 percent positive feedback score of QuickShip Electronics, you probably have nothing to worry about as far as the warranty is concerned.
Granted, the OG Galaxy S20 is certainly no longer worth anywhere near $1,000, but at four Benjamins, it's pretty much impossible to beat a spec sheet including everything from a 120Hz display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels to a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, hefty 4,000mAh battery, 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and support for both of Verizon's currently available 5G flavors.
Unfortunately, the S20 FE 5G UW variant is tied to the nation's largest wireless service provider, so if you want to use a 2020-released Samsung high-ender on AT&T or T-Mobile, you'll probably have to look elsewhere for a similarly compelling offer.