The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW can be yours for just $400 (1-year warranty included)

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 02, 2021, 8:06 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW can be yours for just $400 (1-year warranty included)
Samsung could either discount or discontinue the 5G-enabled Galaxy S20 family after unveiling a hot new trio of high-end smartphones back in January, but because the 6.2-inch Galaxy S21 starts at a fairly reasonable $800, the decision was ultimately pretty easy.

With the Galaxy S20 FE 5G normally priced at $700 and frequently available for a lot less than that, there was simply no more room for the "regular" 6.2-inch GS20 in Samsung's 2021 premium handset lineup, let alone the jumbo-sized S20+ and S20 Ultra, both of which are unsurprisingly eclipsed in most key areas by S21 Plus and S21 Ultra models starting at lower prices.

Originally available for around one thousand bucks, the Galaxy S20 5G UW can still be purchased from a slew of eBay vendors, one of the most reliable of which is currently charging as little as $399.99 for "open box" units backed by a full 1-year warranty.

Said coverage, of course, is provided by the seller itself rather than the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, but given the 99.7 percent positive feedback score of QuickShip Electronics, you probably have nothing to worry about as far as the warranty is concerned.

The same goes for both the cosmetic and working condition of these deeply discounted devices, which should be as good as new, powering on with their factory settings restored and including all the original accessories you'd typically get alongside brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. Basically, the packaging could be "slightly distressed", but otherwise, you're looking at saving a whopping $600 here without making any compromises.

Granted, the OG Galaxy S20 is certainly no longer worth anywhere near $1,000, but at four Benjamins, it's pretty much impossible to beat a spec sheet including everything from a 120Hz display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels to a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, hefty 4,000mAh battery, 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and support for both of Verizon's currently available 5G flavors.

Unfortunately, the S20 FE 5G UW variant is tied to the nation's largest wireless service provider, so if you want to use a 2020-released Samsung high-ender on AT&T or T-Mobile, you'll probably have to look elsewhere for a similarly compelling offer.

Related phones

Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.7
60%off $400 Special eBay $1000 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

