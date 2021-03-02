The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW can be yours for just $400 (1-year warranty included)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Originally available for around one thousand bucks, the Galaxy S20 5G UW can still be purchased from a slew of eBay vendors, one of the most reliable of which is currently charging as little as $399.99 for "open box" units backed by a full 1-year warranty.





Said coverage, of course, is provided by the seller itself rather than the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, but given the 99.7 percent positive feedback score of QuickShip Electronics, you probably have nothing to worry about as far as the warranty is concerned.





The same goes for both the cosmetic and working condition of these deeply discounted devices, which should be as good as new, powering on with their factory settings restored and including all the original accessories you'd typically get alongside brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units. Basically, the packaging could be "slightly distressed", but otherwise, you're looking at saving a whopping $600 here without making any compromises.





Granted, the OG Galaxy S20 is certainly no longer worth anywhere near $1,000, but at four Benjamins, it's pretty much impossible to beat a spec sheet including everything from a 120Hz display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels to a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, hefty 4,000mAh battery, 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and support for both of Verizon's currently available 5G flavors





Unfortunately, the S20 FE 5G UW variant is tied to the nation's largest wireless service provider, so if you want to use a 2020-released Samsung high-ender on AT&T or T-Mobile, you'll probably have to look elsewhere for a similarly compelling offer.



