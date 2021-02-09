Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung Deals

Save $510 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Verizon-locked), save $200 on AT&T-locked Galaxy S20 FE on Best Buy

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 09, 2021, 4:09 AM
The Galaxy S20 FE is among the best price-to-value phones from Samsung, and the phone is seen discounted quite often, making it even a better offer. Now, a deal on Best Buy elevates its budget-friendly status to a new level: that of a steal. Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE heavily discounted both on Verizon and AT&T.

The Verizon-locked Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW is discounted by the generous $510. The total savings include a $300 Best Buy instant credit and the carrier discount, applied in bill credit. You can now get the Galaxy S20 FE for $10 a month, and the deal requires a new line or account. The cool thing about this deal is that it doesn’t require a trade-in smartphone when most carrier deals by that sort do require you to trade-in your old device.

On AT&T, the Galaxy S20 FE is discounted by $200, again without a trade-in requirement. With this deal, you will have to pay $16.66 a month for 30 months, and you’ll end up paying just $449 for the phone. This, in our opinion, is a deal that’s hard to miss.

Unlocked, the Galaxy S20 FE is discounted by $50.

The Galaxy S20 FE is a gorgeous phone, powered by flagship-grade Snapdragon 865, it sports a triple-camera setup, 6GB of RAM, and buttery-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate.

Check out our Galaxy S20 FE review for more details on the phone.
More deals in our Best Valentine's Day dealsl article.

Galaxy S20 FE
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, 103.4microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

