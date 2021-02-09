Save $510 on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Verizon-locked), save $200 on AT&T-locked Galaxy S20 FE on Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy S20 FE is among the best price-to-value phones from Samsung, and the phone is seen discounted quite often, making it even a better offer. Now, a deal on Best Buy elevates its budget-friendly status to a new level: that of a steal. Best Buy is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE heavily discounted both on Verizon and AT&T.
The Verizon-locked Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW is discounted by the generous $510. The total savings include a $300 Best Buy instant credit and the carrier discount, applied in bill credit. You can now get the Galaxy S20 FE for $10 a month, and the deal requires a new line or account. The cool thing about this deal is that it doesn’t require a trade-in smartphone when most carrier deals by that sort do require you to trade-in your old device.
Unlocked, the Galaxy S20 FE is discounted by $50.
The Galaxy S20 FE is a gorgeous phone, powered by flagship-grade Snapdragon 865, it sports a triple-camera setup, 6GB of RAM, and buttery-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate.
Check out our Galaxy S20 FE review for more details on the phone.
More deals in our Best Valentine's Day dealsl article.