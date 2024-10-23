Amazon is selling the pioneering Samsung Galaxy Ring at a record low price in one size and one color

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Unveiled back in July after a good couple of years of waiting and seemingly endless speculating, the first-of-a-kind Samsung Galaxy Ring became widely available surprisingly quickly, and although we saw no notable discounts for a couple of months, it didn't take very long for the first decent Amazon deal to appear on our radar.

Unfortunately (and completely unsurprisingly), those price cuts from exactly a week ago are now nowhere to be seen, but if you dig one particular Galaxy Ring model, you can save even more money for an undoubtedly limited time. That's because the same aforementioned e-commerce giant is currently selling it for a cool 80 bucks under a $399.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water Resistant, Titanium Silver Color, Size 7, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$80 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as I can tell, this represents a new record high discount for anySamsungGalaxy Ring variant, which is why I'm ready to bet the house (don't tell my wife) that it will go away in no time. If you're not entirely certain that the size 7 on sale here at a lower-than-ever price is right for you, getting a $10 sizing kit first might prove wise, especially with those 10 bucks then coming back to you in the form of Amazon credit for your Galaxy Ring purchase.

Of course, the whole sizing kit ordering (and receiving) process may well take too long for you to still be able to claim Amazon's unprecedented Galaxy Ring deal, so perhaps it's better to risk it and buy the discounted smart ring without taking all the necessary precautions. After all, you only live once, and what's a life without the occasional gamble?

As far as the Titanium Silver colorway is concerned, its beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder, but if you ask this beholder, it's hard to find a more elegant piece of (intelligent) jewelry at a comparable price today. Our Galaxy Ring review, meanwhile, proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that this first-gen product delivers surprisingly refined functionality and pretty much unrivaled battery life, allowing you to monitor your heart rate, sleep quality, blood oxygen, skin temperature, and even your stress levels for up to a whole week between charges in the most discreet and fashionable way possible.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

