Samsung's groundbreaking Galaxy Ring scores a first-of-a-kind Amazon discount (or three)

Unsurprisingly, the retailer in question is Amazon, and because the second big Prime Day event of the year is firmly in the rearview mirror, you don't need to be a member of anything or meet any sort of special requirements to save up to $72.50.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water Resistant, Titanium Gold Color, Two Sizes Available, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $73 off (18%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Ring Smart Ring with Built-in Fitness Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Energy Score, Galaxy AI, Personalized Wellness Tips, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Water Resistant, Titanium Silver Color, Size 6, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $64 off (16%) Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Ring models if you want to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum right now. That's definitely not a dramatic price cut, but for a groundbreaking new product released just a few months ago, it's clearly not something to be ignored either. Unfortunately (and also unsurprisingly), you'll have to choose from two very specific Samsung models if you want to keep your pre-holiday spending to a minimum right now.





That's because the aforementioned $72.50 discount only applies to the gold colorway and sizes 6 and 8, with a silver-coated Galaxy Ring in size 6 fetching a decent $64 less than usual of its own and all other variants still going for their regular price or very close to that $400 mark.





Before pulling the trigger here, it's essential to keep in mind that this is no regular piece of jewelry, so the wise thing to do would be to order an ultra-affordable sizing kit just to be safe and get an extra $10 Galaxy Ring discount in the process. Of course, while you wait for that to ship, there's a good chance these totally unprecedented Amazon deals on the smart ring itself will expire, so perhaps you can check some of the existing customer reviews to try to figure out what model might fit you best.





Our Galaxy Ring review, mind you, found this road-opening product to deliver surprisingly solid and reliable fitness tracking while also feeling remarkably comfortable and light and offering excellent battery life of up to seven days between charges.



Can you replace your Galaxy Watch with a Galaxy Ring? Obviously not if you want to check your health on a high-res screen at any moment, but if you're willing to give that up in exchange for more subtlety (and extra battery life), now's the time to act and this is the device to get... for your Android phone