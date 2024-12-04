Samsung rolling out One UI Watch 6 update to several Galaxy Watch models

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic | Image credits: PhoneArena

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic | Image credits: PhoneArena

On the other hand, the ability to set the emojis you use most as favorites so they’re always available to send as a quick response should be available to all Galaxy Watch users after installing the One UI Watch 6 update regardless of what smartphone they’re using.Another important improvement included in the update will allow users to make the battery last longer. This can be done by choosing to limit health features like workout auto detection and background heart rate measurements when Power saving is enabled.With One UI Watch 6, you’re Galaxy Watch will automatically connect to Bluetooth audio devices. Obviously, this will only happen if your smartwatch or smartphone was previously paired with any of these Bluetooth devices. If no paired Bluetooth audio devices are available to connect, music will play through your watch’s speaker (only if your music app supports it).Last but not least, Galaxy Watch users can now automate their smartwatches using modes like Sleep mode, Exercise mode, and Theater mode. Besides Watch faces and Do not disturb, modes can also control Always On Display, Raise wrist to wake, Touch screen to wake, Touch bezel to wake, Sound mode, and Disconnection alerts. Keep in mind that these modes only work with phones running One UI 6.1.1 or higher.