Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shifts to a quarterly software update cycle

The Galaxy Note 8
was a monster of a phone when it came out more than three years ago. Samsung
had to pull things together after the Note 7 battery fiasco but the company did just that with the Note 8. However, the time hasn’t been kind to this flagship device. Earlier this year the Korean giant officially confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 won’t be receiving Android 10
.
Now there is more bad news for Galaxy Note 8 owners, SamMobile
reports. Samsung has shifted the security update cycle for Note 8 from monthly to quarterly. It’s unfortunate but completely expected. The company’s policy ensures that flagship devices get three years of monthly security updates and one subsequent year of quarterly updates.
Galaxy Note 8 owners may expect to receive four security patches until October 2021. Any critical security update may still find its way to Note 8 devices after that cycle is over and four years of regular software updates is actually a pretty decent period. Maybe it’s time for Note 8 owners to start considering a switch to Galaxy Note 20
or Note 20 Ultra
.
