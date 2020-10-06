Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shifts to a quarterly software update cycle

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 06, 2020, 4:50 AM
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 shifts to a quarterly software update cycle
The Galaxy Note 8 was a monster of a phone when it came out more than three years ago. Samsung had to pull things together after the Note 7 battery fiasco but the company did just that with the Note 8. However, the time hasn’t been kind to this flagship device. Earlier this year the Korean giant officially confirmed that the Galaxy Note 8 won’t be receiving Android 10.

Now there is more bad news for Galaxy Note 8 owners, SamMobile reports. Samsung has shifted the security update cycle for Note 8 from monthly to quarterly. It’s unfortunate but completely expected. The company’s policy ensures that flagship devices get three years of monthly security updates and one subsequent year of quarterly updates.

Galaxy Note 8 owners may expect to receive four security patches until October 2021. Any critical security update may still find its way to Note 8 devices after that cycle is over and four years of regular software updates is actually a pretty decent period. Maybe it’s time for Note 8 owners to start considering a switch to Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 8.0
Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.9
 Based on 8 Reviews
  • Display 8.0 inches 800 x 1280 pixels
  • Camera 5 MP (Single camera) 1.3 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 4 Quad 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4600 mAh
  • OS Android 4.4.2 Samsung TouchWiz UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Gaming Beast
Popular stories
Sony WH-1000XM4 review
Popular stories
Tipster says that Samsung will soon introduce the chips that will power the Galaxy S21 line
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
Samsung has both a Galaxy S21 5G with S Pen and a Galaxy Note 21 in the works
Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The Apple Watch heart sensor and ECG feature may do more harm than good for many users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless