Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price

Samsung has discontinued the iconic Galaxy Note range and is trying to make up for this by making more handsets compatible with the S Pen, but as any OG fan will tell you, nothing compares to the Note. If you have been thinking about picking up the last Note that Samsung made but don't want to spend a lot, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is on sale in refurbished condition.





Even though the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an awesome handset and features top-notch specs, it's not quite the same as a Note phone. Granted, the Note 20 Ultra came out in 2020, but it's still a great buy and holds its own against the current top phones





The Note 20 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.9 inches screen than the S22 Ultra and even a 120Hz refresh rate. It's also lighter than the S22 Ultra. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and is fast enough for most use cases. Unlike the S22 Ultra, it also has a microSD slot for storage expansion and has more base RAM (8GB vs 12GB), which gives it an edge in multitasking.





Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 6.9 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 865 5G+ chip | microSD slot | Triple camera array with 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide unit and 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom | 4,500mAh battery $928 off (71%) $370 99 $1299 Buy at Woot Note 20 Ultra 5G 6.9 inches 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 865 5G+ chip | microSD slot | Triple camera array with 108MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide unit and 12MP periscope telephoto with 5x zoom | 4,500mAh battery $865 off (67%) Buy at Amazon





The Note 20 Ultra also has a competent camera array with the same 108MP main sensor as the S22 Ultra, though the latter has a greater zoom range.





The phone is also eligible for the latest Android version and is on the monthly update schedule, so it will be good for a couple more years at least.





The bottom line is that even though the Note 20 Ultra doesn't have the latest specs, it's still a solid phone with a decent camera array, a large display, and fantastic performance, and it even beats out the S22 Ultra in certain areas, making it great for tech enthusiasts and power users on a budget.





When the Note 20 Ultra came out, it had a starting price of $1,299 but Woot is selling a like-new model in perfect working condition and moderate signs of wear and tear for just $370.99, so in essence, you'll save $928. The deal will end in 8 hours so order it right away if you want to grab this huge discount.





Amazon has also discounted the renewed Note 20 Ultra and is selling it for $434. The e-commerce giant normally sells this model for $549.99, so you'll get to save more than $100.