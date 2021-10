Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G beast for only $600

That's obviously because the S Pen-wielding 6.9-inch giant normally costs a whopping $1,200, and while we've seen that list price reduced many times in recent months, no major US retailer or carrier has been able to bring the Note 20 Ultra 5G on the same level as Samsung 's Galaxy S20 FE 5G , for instance. Not without a whole bunch of strings attached and special requirements, at least.





Until today, that is, when Walmart can hook you up with this bad boy at just $600 overall if you're willing to meet two fairly straightforward conditions. All you have to do is be an upgrading AT&T or Verizon subscriber and purchase the Snapdragon 865-powered handset on a monthly installment plan... at least in theory.





As highlighted by many folks on the Slickdeals Forums who seem to know exactly what they're talking about, that latter requirement is actually pretty "flexible", which means you will in fact get a choice between a lengthy device payment plan and coughing up the aforementioned 600 bucks all at once.





If you do end up going the former route, you're looking at paying a measly $16.67 a month for three years on AT&T or 20 bucks a month for two and a half years with Verizon . Keep in mind that the upgrade component of this killer new deal does appear to be mandatory, which means that all-new Verizon and AT&T customers are out of luck... for once.





Because the Note 21 is not a thing ( at least not yet ), the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is arguably more compelling than ever before (especially at a lower price than the S20 FE's MSRP), with a hefty 12 gigs of RAM in tow, as well as 128 gigs of (expandable) storage, a 108MP primary rear-facing camera flanked by a 12MP periscope telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and yes, a 25W fast charger included as standard in the phone's retail box.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Even though it's more than a year old, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra powerhouse is certainly not the first device to come to mind when shopping for one of the best budget 5G phones right now.