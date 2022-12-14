Keep your nostalgia alive with this affordable 'renewed premium' Samsung Galaxy Note 20
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As you might expect from a handset released all the way back in August 2020 that never received a direct sequel, the Galaxy Note 20 is pretty hard to come by nowadays. In fact, we don't believe you can purchase the S Pen-wielding 6.7-incher from any major US retailers anymore in brand-new condition.
Moreover, it appears that Samsung has silently removed the last non-Ultra member of the once-hugely-popular Galaxy Note family from its official lineup of "Certified Re-newed" smartphones after recently running what essentially proved to be a clearance sale on both this model and its premium sibling.
Even Best Buy seems to be running out of "pre-owned" stock very fast as we write this, while Amazon... is currently charging a hard-to-resist price for "renewed premium" units with a full 1-year warranty included.
Normally available for $649... about a year ago or so, these bad boys are marked down by a whopping 260 bucks right now for an undoubtedly limited time only. Before you even think it, no, that doesn't sound like an earth-shattering discount considering the advanced age and nonexistent future of the Galaxy Note 20.
But Android 13 is somehow already here for this thing, and in addition to the same exact warranty you'd get with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device bought from Amazon or some other similarly trustworthy retailer, the affordable "renewed" Note 20s on sale here for under four Benjamins a pop also include a new battery under the hood and new original Samsung accessories in brand-new Samsung packaging.
That's a lot of "new" for what's technically still a refurbished product, and obviously, "full functionality" is also guaranteed, as well as absolutely no "cosmetic imperfections" whatsoever. Bottom line, this is as close to an entirely new Galaxy Note 20 as you'll probably ever be able to get, and compared to all of the best budget and affordable phones out there, the ageless giant holds one very important advantage up its sleeve.
We're talking, of course, about a built-in S Pen, although the 4,300mAh battery, 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and Super AMOLED Plus screen are not bad for the sub-$400 segment either. Oh, and in case you're wondering, these are "fully unlocked" devices you're looking at here equipped with 5G support for all major (and minor) US carriers.
