Keep your nostalgia alive with this affordable 'renewed premium' Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Even Best Buy seems to be running out of "pre-owned" stock very fast as we write this, while Amazon... is currently charging a hard-to-resist price for "renewed premium" units with a full 1-year warranty included.





Normally available for $649... about a year ago or so, these bad boys are marked down by a whopping 260 bucks right now for an undoubtedly limited time only. Before you even think it, no, that doesn't sound like an earth-shattering discount considering the advanced age and nonexistent future of the Galaxy Note 20.





But Android 13 is somehow already here for this thing, and in addition to the same exact warranty you'd get with a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device bought from Amazon or some other similarly trustworthy retailer, the affordable "renewed" Note 20s on sale here for under four Benjamins a pop also include a new battery under the hood and new original Samsung accessories in brand-new Samsung packaging.





That's a lot of "new" for what's technically still a refurbished product, and obviously, "full functionality" is also guaranteed, as well as absolutely no "cosmetic imperfections" whatsoever. Bottom line, this is as close to an entirely new Galaxy Note 20 as you'll probably ever be able to get, and compared to all of the best budget and affordable phones out there, the ageless giant holds one very important advantage up its sleeve.





We're talking, of course, about a built-in S Pen, although the 4,300mAh battery, 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera system, and Super AMOLED Plus screen are not bad for the sub-$400 segment either. Oh, and in case you're wondering, these are "fully unlocked" devices you're looking at here equipped with 5G support for all major (and minor) US carriers.