Hot new deals drop Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into bargain territory
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's obviously hard for Android power users to show the same level of enthusiasm towards 2019's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ nowadays as they do the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but if you're on a (relatively) tight budget, Microsoft has a surefire way to bring the older S Pen-wielding high-end handsets back in the limelight for a limited time.
We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here supporting 4G LTE speeds on all major (and minor) US mobile networks, with the smaller model available in a single 256GB storage configuration and both white and black color options at the time of this writing for 450 bucks a pop.
On top of everything, an Android 12 update is guaranteed to arrive... at some point after Samsung already delivered a reasonably timely Android 11 promotion almost three whole months ago. The same naturally goes for the jumbo-sized Galaxy Note 10+, which can currently be purchased for as little as $520 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $560 if you prefer twice that already generous internal storage space.
Both variants come with a massive 12GB RAM count, as well as a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a top-shelf resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, a 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor included).