Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Android Deals

Hot new deals drop Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into bargain territory

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 24, 2021, 7:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hot new deals drop Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into bargain territory
It's obviously hard for Android power users to show the same level of enthusiasm towards 2019's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ nowadays as they do the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but if you're on a (relatively) tight budget, Microsoft has a surefire way to bring the older S Pen-wielding high-end handsets back in the limelight for a limited time.

Hot on the heels of holding arguably the best unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G sale ever, the official eBay outlet store of the Redmond-based tech giant is today offering probably the heftiest savings yet on both the 6.3-inch Note 10 and 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus with absolutely no strings attached.

We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here supporting 4G LTE speeds on all major (and minor) US mobile networks, with the smaller model available in a single 256GB storage configuration and both white and black color options at the time of this writing for 450 bucks a pop.

That's a whopping $500 less than the original retail price of the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse also packing 8 gigs of RAM and a 3,500mAh battery, although it goes without saying that Samsung's "regular" Galaxy Note 10 is no longer worth anywhere close to $950. That being said, $450 is how much Amazon charges for an unlocked Galaxy A71 5G at the moment, for instance, and the Note 10 definitely beats that mid-ranger from a raw speed standpoint.

On top of everything, an Android 12 update is guaranteed to arrive... at some point after Samsung already delivered a reasonably timely Android 11 promotion almost three whole months ago. The same naturally goes for the jumbo-sized Galaxy Note 10+, which can currently be purchased for as little as $520 with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $560 if you prefer twice that already generous internal storage space.

Both variants come with a massive 12GB RAM count, as well as a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a top-shelf resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, a 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor included).

Related phones

Galaxy Note10
Samsung Galaxy Note10 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

8.0
53%off $450 Special eBay View Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

10.0
53%off $560 Special eBay 53%off $520 Special eBay $1400 Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 17h 55minApple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in 'certified refurbished' condition
Popular stories
Microsoft is back with the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G deal ever
Popular stories
Samsung has every Galaxy Watch 3 version on sale at a massive discount for a limited time
Popular stories
Grab an unlocked Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL for as low as $120 (refurbished)
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, preorder deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
It's time for another amazing Amazon sale on Anker charging accessories (but not for long)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple fined $2M for not including charger with iPhone 12
Popular stories
T-Mobile leaks the full OnePlus 9 5G and 9 Pro specs sheet
Popular stories
Motorola's Moto G100 5G will be quite affordable, suggests price leak
Popular stories
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 Pro can be yours for free with no trade-in
Popular stories
Android apps keep crashing? This solution has helped many fix the problem
Popular stories
How Verizon's 4G network turned out faster than the 5G ones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless