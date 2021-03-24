Hot new deals drop Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ into bargain territory

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

It's obviously hard for Android power users to show the same level of enthusiasm towards 2019's Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ nowadays as they do the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but if you're on a (relatively) tight budget, Microsoft has a surefire way to bring the older S Pen-wielding high-end handsets back in the limelight for a limited time.





Hot on the heels of holding arguably the best unlocked Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G sale ever , the official eBay outlet store of the Redmond-based tech giant is today offering probably the heftiest savings yet on both the 6.3-inch Note 10 and 6.8-inch Note 10 Plus with absolutely no strings attached.





We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here supporting 4G LTE speeds on all major (and minor) US mobile networks, with the smaller model available in a single 256GB storage configuration and both white and black color options at the time of this writing for 450 bucks a pop.





That's a whopping $500 less than the original retail price of the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse also packing 8 gigs of RAM and a 3,500mAh battery, although it goes without saying that Samsung's "regular" Galaxy Note 10 is no longer worth anywhere close to $950. That being said, $450 is how much Amazon charges for an unlocked Galaxy A71 5G at the moment, for instance, and the Note 10 definitely beats that mid-ranger from a raw speed standpoint.









Both variants come with a massive 12GB RAM count, as well as a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a top-shelf resolution of 3040 x 1440 pixels, a 4,300mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras (largely useless 3D Time-of-Flight sensor included).



