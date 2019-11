Best Buy has the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a mind-blowing $620 discount

But if you don't have anything to trade in , you could beat the rush and pull the trigger right now... as long as you don't mind signing up for a monthly installment plan with Sprint through Best Buy. You'll also have to be a new customer or an existing one willing to open a new line of service to save a whopping $590 on the smaller model and no less than $620 on the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch variant with a significantly larger battery in tow, as well as a microSD card slot, a fourth rear-facing camera, and an extra 4 gigs of RAM on top of the Note 10's 8 gig count.









All in all, you're looking at paying just 360 bucks instead of around $950 for the "regular" Galaxy Note 10 and $480 (down from an $1,100 list price) as far as the absolute Note 10+ powerhouse is concerned. That's 24 monthly payments of $15 and $20 respectively after bill credits of $24.59 and $25.84 respectively, no (further) questions asked, no trade-in required, and no other strings attached.





Both ultra-high-end phones come with 256 gigs of internal storage space in their entry-level configurations, although the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also on sale in a 512GB version for Sprint subscribers at $620 off, which means you'll need to cough up $100 upfront and $20 a month for two years for a grand total of $580 if you happen to have a digital hoarding addiction. The heavily discounted Note 10 and Note 10+ are available in various paint jobs, ranging from a somewhat boring Aura Black flavor to eye-catching Aura Blue and Aura Glow options.





There's been no shortage of attractive deals on Samsung's newest S Pen-wielding smartphones in the lead-up to Black Friday at the device manufacturer itself and various major third-party retailers, and unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are set to score even heftier discounts soon