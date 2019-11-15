Best Buy has the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a mind-blowing $620 discount
But if you don't have anything to trade in, you could beat the rush and pull the trigger right now... as long as you don't mind signing up for a monthly installment plan with Sprint through Best Buy. You'll also have to be a new customer or an existing one willing to open a new line of service to save a whopping $590 on the smaller model and no less than $620 on the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch variant with a significantly larger battery in tow, as well as a microSD card slot, a fourth rear-facing camera, and an extra 4 gigs of RAM on top of the Note 10's 8 gig count.
Check out the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ deals here
All in all, you're looking at paying just 360 bucks instead of around $950 for the "regular" Galaxy Note 10 and $480 (down from an $1,100 list price) as far as the absolute Note 10+ powerhouse is concerned. That's 24 monthly payments of $15 and $20 respectively after bill credits of $24.59 and $25.84 respectively, no (further) questions asked, no trade-in required, and no other strings attached.
Both ultra-high-end phones come with 256 gigs of internal storage space in their entry-level configurations, although the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also on sale in a 512GB version for Sprint subscribers at $620 off, which means you'll need to cough up $100 upfront and $20 a month for two years for a grand total of $580 if you happen to have a digital hoarding addiction. The heavily discounted Note 10 and Note 10+ are available in various paint jobs, ranging from a somewhat boring Aura Black flavor to eye-catching Aura Blue and Aura Glow options.
1 Comment
1. inFla
Posts: 169; Member since: Aug 17, 2018
posted on 5 hours ago 4
