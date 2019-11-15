Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Best Buy has the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a mind-blowing $620 discount

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 15, 2019, 4:46 AM
Best Buy has the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a mind-blowing $620 discount
There's been no shortage of attractive deals on Samsung's newest S Pen-wielding smartphones in the lead-up to Black Friday at the device manufacturer itself and various major third-party retailers, and unsurprisingly, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are set to score even heftier discounts soon.

But if you don't have anything to trade in, you could beat the rush and pull the trigger right now... as long as you don't mind signing up for a monthly installment plan with Sprint through Best Buy. You'll also have to be a new customer or an existing one willing to open a new line of service to save a whopping $590 on the smaller model and no less than $620 on the jumbo-sized 6.8-inch variant with a significantly larger battery in tow, as well as a microSD card slot, a fourth rear-facing camera, and an extra 4 gigs of RAM on top of the Note 10's 8 gig count.


Check out the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ deals here



All in all, you're looking at paying just 360 bucks instead of around $950 for the "regular" Galaxy Note 10 and $480 (down from an $1,100 list price) as far as the absolute Note 10+ powerhouse is concerned. That's 24 monthly payments of $15 and $20 respectively after bill credits of $24.59 and $25.84 respectively, no (further) questions asked, no trade-in required, and no other strings attached.

Both ultra-high-end phones come with 256 gigs of internal storage space in their entry-level configurations, although the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is also on sale in a 512GB version for Sprint subscribers at $620 off, which means you'll need to cough up $100 upfront and $20 a month for two years for a grand total of $580 if you happen to have a digital hoarding addiction. The heavily discounted Note 10 and Note 10+ are available in various paint jobs, ranging from a somewhat boring Aura Black flavor to eye-catching Aura Blue and Aura Glow options.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

inFla
Reply

1. inFla

Posts: 169; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

Title change: Best Buy/Sprint has the........

posted on 5 hours ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
-$300
apple-watch-series-4-lte-best-buy-deals
Three Apple Watch Series 4 models with LTE are on sale at insane discounts at Best Buy
samsung-galaxy-note-10-note-10-plus-best-buy-deals-sprint-installments
Best Buy has the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a mind-blowing $620 discount
fitbit-versa-special-edition-best-buy-deal
Fitbit Versa Special Edition scores excellent $80 discount at Best Buy in early holiday sale
apple-ipad-mini-5-woot-deal-refurbished-all-variants
Apple's iPad mini 5 is on sale today only at unbeatable prices in all variants
oneplus-7-pro-7t-discounts-black-friday-deals
OnePlus is gearing up for its biggest Black Friday sale ever with substantial 7 Pro and 6T discounts

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
att-calls-t-mobile-un-carrier-moves-marketing-stunts
AT&T goes for T-Mobile's jugular, labeling the latest 'Un-carrier' moves 'marketing stunts'
ATT-seeks-to-move-grandfathered-customers-into-costlier-plans
AT&T moves grandfathered subscribers into pricier plans unilaterally
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.