Samsung to launch the Galaxy M55s on September 26
The Galaxy M55s is an affordable phone that we’ve talked about a few times in the past. Amazon India has just confirmed Samsung’s handset will go on sale on September 26, so if you’re in the market for a cheap phone and don’t own the Galaxy M55 yet, this one might be a decent alternative.
Obviously, if you can afford to pay a little bit more, we strongly recommend going for Motorola’s Edge 50 Neo, which is the better device. Unless you’re a Samsung fan and absolutely must switch to a newer phone from the South Korean company.
The Galaxy M55s will be available for purchase in India for as low as Rs 18,000 ($215 / €195), but that includes a big discount offered for a very limited time. The 128GB version of the phone is actually priced at Rs 20,000 ($240 / €215), while the 256GB model will sell for Rs 23000 ($275 / €245). That puts it in around the same price range as the Edge 50 Neo.
The back side features a triple camera: 50 MP main + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro. There’s also a secondary 50-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Galaxy M55 drains energy from a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB storage (expandable via microSD). You might have noticed that we’ve listed the Galaxy M55’s key specs, but that’s because the Galaxy M55s is exactly the same device, minus the unique back design.
It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy M55s will be available in two different colors: Thunder Black and Coral Green. As mentioned earlier, sales will start on September 26 and customers can pick this one up from Amazon India and other authorized retailers.
What’s really baffling about the Galaxy M55s is that this a Galaxy M55 in a different body. While both phones share the same specs, the Galaxy M55s features a unique design in the form of three different textures on the back.
Samsung Galaxy M55s | Image credit: Amazon India
For those unfamiliar with the Galaxy M55, the phone is a mid-ranger powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. It sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED Plus display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
