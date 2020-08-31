Samsung's newest mid-range phone pushes the envelope with a 7,000mAh battery









Unfortunately, as you may be aware, the Galaxy M family is designed exclusively with European and Asian markets in mind, and alas, we have no realistic reason to expect that to change anytime soon so we can see the big-battery M51 officially released stateside.

A humongous battery with fast charging support and an unnamed octa-core processor









But while the two low-cost powerhouses share a 5,000mAh juicer, the newly released Samsung Galaxy M51 takes that number all the way up to 7,000mAh, easily eclipsing the 6,000mAh cell capacity of the upcoming entry-level OnePlus "Clover" handset









It almost goes without saying that this is easily Samsung's most impressive smartphone ever in terms of battery size, outshining the likes of the Galaxy M31 , which comes with a 6,000mAh ticker, not to mention the high-end Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G , which packs a comparatively modest 5,000mAh cell.





Believe it or not, it's also hard to find a similarly well-equipped device from another brand, at least if you don't count short-lived monstrosities like Energizer's 18,000mAh-packing Power Max Pop





Another remarkable thing about the Galaxy M51 is its integration of 25W "super fast charging" technology, which may not be as speedy as the 45-watt support of the aforementioned S20 Ultra 5G, but it still promises to get the handset from 0 to 100 percent battery capacity in "no time at all" (without going into any specific numbers).









The make and model of the octa-core processor are also unspecified, although if recent rumors and leaks are to be believed, a respectably powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 should reside under the M51's hood alongside a 6GB RAM count and 128 gigs of storage space confirmed by Samsung's German branch. In case you're wondering, the Snapdragon 730 is a 2019-released SoC previously used to power the likes of the 4G LTE-only Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A80

A large display, five cameras, an extremely reasonable price point, and a few unanswered questions





While we know the Galaxy M51 sports a 6.7-inch Infinity-O screen with Super AMOLED Plus technology and thin bezels, its resolution is just one of the things Samsung has yet to confirm, along with the aforementioned chipset mystery, the phone's build materials, and perhaps most importantly, its overall thickness and weight.





We can only assume this bad boy is significantly heavier than the 191-gram Galaxy M31 , although its essentially guaranteed use of a plastic back and plastic frame might allow the 6.7-incher to stay under the 222-gram mark of the S20 Ultra 5G.









Meanwhile, the official renders published on the company's German website certainly don't make the phone look unusually chunky, which is definitely a big plus. The quad rear-facing camera system is another strong point, combining a 64MP primary shooter with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and 5MP macro snapper.





Last but not least, the 32MP selfie cam is yet another key selling point for a device priced at €360 in black and white color options with an eye-catching glossy finish and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack, and microSD card slot completing an overall solid spec sheet. Can you imagine being able to purchase all that for less than 400 bucks in the US?