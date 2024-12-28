Samsung Galaxy M16 leaked renders reveal slight design changes
Samsung Galaxy M16 | Image credit: AndroidHeadlinesThe Galaxy M series phones are among Samsung most affordable smartphones. The most recent M series devices made their debut last fall in India, but a new one is expected to be introduced early next year, the Galaxy M16.
The successor to the Galaxy M15 hasn’t changed much, but the small changes we’ve seen in the latest leaked renders (via AndroidHeadlines) suggest Samsung has decided to make the line more appealing visually.
For starters, the overall form factor is flatter than its predecessor making it look less cheap. The left and right bezels seem to be slightly thinner, but the bottom bezel is, disappointingly, just as thick.
Surprisingly, Samsung decided to incorporate a camera island, whereas the Galaxy M15 features a more minimalist look. The rest of the Galaxy M16’s overall design is identical to M15’s, which is rather disappointing considering that Samsung seems to have tried to elevate the series to a higher level.
Sadly, the leaked renders don’t come with any information about the Galaxy M16’s specs, so we’re left with what we already knew from previous reports. But if you haven’t been following our newsfeed, here is a quick rundown of everything we’ve learned about the Galaxy M16 until today.
Samsung Galaxy M16 | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines
For starters, we know for certain that the Galaxy M16 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the same that powers the Galaxy A16. We know this because the Galaxy M16 was recently spotted on Geekbench’s website, so there’s little chance that the information isn’t accurate.
Along with the Dimensity 6300 processor, the Galaxy M16 also packs 8GB RAM, which is great for an affordable smartphone. At the time of the listing, the Galaxy M16 5G was running on Android 14, but we hope Samsung will be able to include Android 15 instead.
Since the Galaxy M15 made its debut on the market back in March, we suspect its successor will be launched around the same time next year, so there’s still time to learn more about what’s under the hood.
