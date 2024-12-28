Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Samsung Galaxy M16 leaked renders reveal slight design changes

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy M16
Samsung Galaxy M16 | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines
The Galaxy M series phones are among Samsung most affordable smartphones. The most recent M series devices made their debut last fall in India, but a new one is expected to be introduced early next year, the Galaxy M16.

The successor to the Galaxy M15 hasn’t changed much, but the small changes we’ve seen in the latest leaked renders (via AndroidHeadlines) suggest Samsung has decided to make the line more appealing visually.

For starters, the overall form factor is flatter than its predecessor making it look less cheap. The left and right bezels seem to be slightly thinner, but the bottom bezel is, disappointingly, just as thick.

Surprisingly, Samsung decided to incorporate a camera island, whereas the Galaxy M15 features a more minimalist look. The rest of the Galaxy M16’s overall design is identical to M15’s, which is rather disappointing considering that Samsung seems to have tried to elevate the series to a higher level.

Sadly, the leaked renders don’t come with any information about the Galaxy M16’s specs, so we’re left with what we already knew from previous reports. But if you haven’t been following our newsfeed, here is a quick rundown of everything we’ve learned about the Galaxy M16 until today.

Samsung Galaxy M16 | Images credits: AndroidHeadlines

For starters, we know for certain that the Galaxy M16 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the same that powers the Galaxy A16. We know this because the Galaxy M16 was recently spotted on Geekbench’s website, so there’s little chance that the information isn’t accurate.

Along with the Dimensity 6300 processor, the Galaxy M16 also packs 8GB RAM, which is great for an affordable smartphone. At the time of the listing, the Galaxy M16 5G was running on Android 14, but we hope Samsung will be able to include Android 15 instead.

Since the Galaxy M15 made its debut on the market back in March, we suspect its successor will be launched around the same time next year, so there’s still time to learn more about what’s under the hood.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities

Latest News

The first HMD smartphone starts receiving the Android 15 update
The first HMD smartphone starts receiving the Android 15 update
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Samsung, iPhone users see signs that T-Mobile's Starlink is getting closer to launching beta
Samsung, iPhone users see signs that T-Mobile's Starlink is getting closer to launching beta
Apple is about to make history again as the first U.S. company to attain these heights
Apple is about to make history again as the first U.S. company to attain these heights
Google revamps Android Auto's music player with new design and features
Google revamps Android Auto's music player with new design and features
Samsung leaks its own new Galaxy Ring sizes via their support pages
Samsung leaks its own new Galaxy Ring sizes via their support pages
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless