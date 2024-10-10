Samsung silently introduces the Galaxy A16, promises six years of updates
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G | Image credit: SamsungThe newly introduced Galaxy A16 is the first non-flagship Samsung smartphone scheduled to receive six years of updates. The South Korean handset maker quietly launched the affordable smartphone in the EU, but it’s safe to say this is going to be available worldwide.
Now, aside from the fact that it comes with six years of software support, the Galaxy A16, and its 5G slightly more expensive brother, doesn’t really stand out. Still, since it’s priced at only €230, it’s a pretty appealing choice for customers in the market for a mid-range Android phone. The phone is available in four colors: Blue Black, Gold, Light Gray, and Light Green.
It’s worth noting that the Galaxy A16 5G is a bit more expensive than its predecessor. The Galaxy A15 5G was priced to sell for €200 at launch, but the new model comes with a few upgrades that make it worth it.
For starters, the newly launched Galaxy A16 5G sports a slightly larger 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Galaxy A15 5G has a smaller 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with the same specifications.
The European version of the Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, but we’ve seen a different variant powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 6300 CPU listed on a benchmark aggregator.
Either way, this is a small upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset inside the Galaxy A15 5G. When it comes to cameras, there don’t seem to be any differences at all, as both phones come with the same triple camera setup: 50 MP wide, 5 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro.
Samsung Galaxy A16 5G color options | Image credit: Samsung
The Galaxy A15 5G and A6 5G have another thing in common – the 13-megapixel front-facing camera. The same goes for the 5,000 mAh battery, which supports 25W wired charging.
Other highlights of the Galaxy A16 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, IP54 certification, 4/128GB or 8/256GB RAM, microSD card slot (up to 1TB), and Android 14.
As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy A16 5G is the first non-flagship Samsung smartphone to receive software updates for the next six years. In comparison, Samsung’s 2024 flagships are scheduled to receive seven years of updates.
