Samsung Galaxy M14 5G clears FCC with 25W fast charging
Even though the Samsung Unpacked event for the Galaxy S23 is right around the corner, that doesn’t mean that its entry-level phones are any less important. It’s been a while since we’ve talked about the M line of smartphones, which typically launch rather quietly.

That, however, doesn’t mean that the line has been scrapped. In fact, MySmartPrice have noticed that a brand new Galaxy M14 5G has cleared Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. As a quick refresher, this certificate is required for electronic devices that can transmit radio signals and are to be released in the United States.

But what does this listing tell us about the upcoming device? For starters, the M14 5G will support 25W fast charging. Now, this is still short of the Galaxy S22 and its 45W or the Galaxy S23 (pre-orders for which are live right now, by the way), but it's great that even entry-level smartphones are adopting fast charging as a feature.

While on the topic of charging, the documents also list the included charger under EP-TA800, which is a USB-C type charger. It will naturally be capable of outputs up to 25W to support the M14 5G’s fast charging capabilities, but it can also do 15W too. This is a great way to future-proof the phone, as it has become quite trendy to make USB-C mandatory for smartphones.

The revealed information, as presented on MySmartPrice.

The phone will also come with 4GB of RAM, which should suffice for standard day-to-day affairs such as web-surfing, texting and — you know — using the phone as an actual phone to call people. However, the M14 5G is likely to struggle with most things beyond that, like gaming or HD media streaming.

And that is about everything we know about the M14 5G as of now! We don’t have any indication of a release date — or a certain confirmation that it’s heading to the west. For the time being, we’ve got plenty of exciting Samsung reveals to look forward to, as the Unpacked event set on February 1 draws near.
