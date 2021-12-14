Notification Center

Samsung

Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones
This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

The holidays are fast approaching and, surely, we are all looking for shiny new gifts… either for loved ones or for ourselves. Hey, a tech fan needs to treat themselves sometimes, too!

It’s a time for deals and discounts and it’s currently hard to pass up on the many offers for Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Yes, the Galaxy S20 phones are the flagships of 2020, but that doesn’t change the fact that they are still built solid, they have industry-leading cameras, and performance that’s not to be underestimated.

With that said, Samsung’s CRN store has some pretty sweet deals, still going on until the end of December:

Buy a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S20, get Galaxy Buds2 for free!

Valid for Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra
From $400 with trade-in

Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S20+ 5G

With free Galaxy Buds2

$350 off (47%) Trade-in Gift
$400
$750
Buy at Samsung

Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

With free Galaxy Buds2

$350 off (37%) Trade-in Gift
$600
$950
Buy at Samsung

If you buy a Samsung Re-Newed Galaxy S20, you are guaranteed to get a device that:

  • Is polished to like-new condition
  • Is fitted with a fresh new battery
  • Has a new IMEI number
  • Has passed 132 points of quality-assurance
  • Has 1 year full manufacturer warranty

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is still on track to receive major Android updates up until 2023 and security patches all the way up to 2025, so these phones are still in their prime. They have great cameras, with the S21 Ultra rocking that 100x super zoom feature, which is still rarely found on other smartphones. Plus, they still look pretty and futuristic.

And the good news is that the Samsung CRN store takes trade-ins with generous offers.

Buy a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S10, get Galaxy Buds+ for free!

Galaxy S10+ from $250 with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S10+

With free Galaxy Buds+

$300 off (40%) Trade-in
$450
$750
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy S10 line is still a fan-favorite for its thin and light build and has many devoted users still holding on to their 2019 models. It may not offer massive zoom, but the S10 cameras are still high-class snappers that hold their own today. For the price of $250 with trade-in, you can get a lot of phone for your money, plus a gift of Galaxy Buds+. And yes, these are part of the Samsung ecosystem, so you can even use the Galaxy SmartTags with them, no issue.

Just as with the Galaxy S20 line, Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S10 phones have warranty and are guaranteed to be in polished-like new condition. Every CRN Galaxy S10:

  • Is polished to like-new condition
  • Is fitted with a fresh new battery
  • Has a new IMEI number
  • Has passed 132 points of quality-assurance
  • Has 1 year full manufacturer warranty


Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S10+ specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.4
40%off $450 Special Samsung 59%off $350 Special Samsung $420 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G specs
Review
8.9
User reviews
9.1
$500off $600 Special Samsung 68%off $450 Special Samsung $650 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy S20+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S20+ specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.3
Deal Special Amazon $1200 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
