Give the gift of a Samsung: great offers on flagship phones

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

This story is sponsored by Samsung. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Buy a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S20, get Galaxy Buds2 for free!

Valid for Galaxy S20+, S20 Ultra

From $400 with trade-in





Is polished to like-new condition

Is fitted with a fresh new battery

Has a new IMEI number

Has passed 132 points of quality-assurance

Has 1 year full manufacturer warranty





Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is still on track to receive major Android updates up until 2023 and security patches all the way up to 2025, so these phones are still in their prime. They have great cameras, with the S21 Ultra rocking that 100x super zoom feature, which is still rarely found on other smartphones. Plus, they still look pretty and futuristic.

Buy a Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S10, get Galaxy Buds+ for free! Galaxy S10+ from $250 with trade-in









The Galaxy S10 line is still a fan-favorite for its thin and light build and has many devoted users still holding on to their 2019 models. It may not offer massive zoom, but the S10 cameras are still high-class snappers that hold their own today. For the price of $250 with trade-in, you can get a lot of phone for your money, plus a gift of Galaxy Buds+. And yes, these are part of the Samsung ecosystem, so you can even use the Galaxy SmartTags with them, no issue.





Just as with the Galaxy S20 line, Certified Re-Newed Galaxy S10 phones have warranty and are guaranteed to be in polished-like new condition. Every CRN Galaxy S10:





Is polished to like-new condition

Is fitted with a fresh new battery

Has a new IMEI number

Has passed 132 points of quality-assurance

Has 1 year full manufacturer warranty









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up