Samsung Galaxy C55 is no longer a China-exclusive phone

Samsung launched the Galaxy C55 in China one week ago. Although the phone is meant to remain exclusively available in China, Samsung was expected to introduce the Galaxy C55 in other countries, but under a different name.

Still, Samsung usually changes a few things when it launches the same phone in major markets with different needs. For instance, the Galaxy C55 is just a rebranded Galaxy M55, but the Chinese version features a slightly different design that includes vegan leather on the back.

Today, Samsung India confirmed it will soon introduce the Galaxy F55, which we initially thought it would be a rebranded version of the Galaxy M55, specifically designed for the Indian market.

However, it turns out that the Galaxy F55 is the Indian version of the China exclusive Galaxy C55. The good news is the Galaxy F55 will include some of the improvements Samsung added over the Galaxy M55 such as the stylish design.

Specs-wise, it remains to be seen whether or not Samsung will change anything, but if it doesn’t, Indian customers will be getting a pretty decent mid-range phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, 8/12GB RAM, and 256GB storage.

Also, the Galaxy F55 is expected to boast the same 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate, a large 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a triple camera (50MP + 8MP + 5MP), as well as a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung India teased the orange version of the Galaxy F55 but didn’t mention anything about price or availability. Considering that Chinese customers can purchase the Galaxy C55 for $275 (8/256GB) or $320 (12/256GB), prices in India should be around the same.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

