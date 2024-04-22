Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung Galaxy C55 quietly introduced in China

By
1comments
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy C55 quietly introduced in China
After a couple of leaks, the Galaxy C55 is finally official. Well, more or less because Samsung didn’t reveal any details about price or availability. However, the mid-ranger is now listed on Samsung China’s official website (via PlayfulDroid), so it’s safe to assume that it will soon go on sale.

According to the latest reports, the Galaxy C55 will be available for purchase in China for 2,000 yuan, which is about $275. The more expensive version will sell for 2,300 yuan ($320), but this model packs more memory. Both should hit the shelves on or around April 28.

Specs-wise, we know everything now that the phone has popped up on Samsung China’s website. As previously reported, the Galaxy C55 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, paired with 8/12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Another highlight of the phone is the more than decent 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the back, the Galaxy C55 features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, as well as 8-megapixel ultrawide and 5-megapixel macro cameras. There’s also an impressive 50-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

Samsung Galaxy C55 is powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The phone, which is a rebranded version of the Indian Galaxy M55, will be available in two colors: Colorful Orange and Fashion Black.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

