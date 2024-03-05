Up Next:
Samsung Galaxy devices might be getting a vertical scrolling app drawer this year
1
Samsung fans who have been requesting a vertically scrolling app drawer are in luck. After previously removing the option, it appears that Samsung has listened to user feedback and will be bringing this feature back through its Good Lock customization suite.
According to SamMobile, a Samsung Community moderator confirmed that the Good Lock "Home Up" module of the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update will include the return of vertical scrolling. While an exact release date for the update isn't confirmed, the timing suggests that it might arrive sometime later this year.
In my time using the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I've found that the lack of a vertical app drawer has been the hardest adjustment to make when coming from other Android devices, such as the Google Pixel or OnePlus. I always catch myself swiping up instead of sideways because my muscle memory from years of using other Android devices tricks my brain. It will be nice when I no longer have to worry about that. Hopefully, the rumored timeline remains on track for One UI 6.1.1.
According to SamMobile, a Samsung Community moderator confirmed that the Good Lock "Home Up" module of the upcoming One UI 6.1.1 update will include the return of vertical scrolling. While an exact release date for the update isn't confirmed, the timing suggests that it might arrive sometime later this year.
Image credit: SamMobile (via @theonecid)
For those unfamiliar, Samsung Good Lock is a powerful customization suite designed exclusively for Samsung Galaxy devices and available via the Galaxy Store. It isn't a single app but rather a collection of individual modules, each of which focuses on a specific area of customization. This lets you pick and choose the exact changes you want for your phone, such as your lock screen, notification panel, Recent Apps menu, clock styles, and much more. It's kind of like having the flexibility of a custom ROM but without the hassle and complexity.
If the Good Lock support team member who responded to the community is correct and the vertical app drawer functionality will be back on Good Lock along with the One UI 6.1.1 update, then we might be looking at a late summer release. This is based on previous update patterns and speculation that 6.1.1 will be released with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6foldable phones, both of which are expected to be unveiled sometime around July, when the next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumored to be taking place. However, Samsung has not yet formally confirmed the exact date.
In my time using the Galaxy S24 Ultra, I've found that the lack of a vertical app drawer has been the hardest adjustment to make when coming from other Android devices, such as the Google Pixel or OnePlus. I always catch myself swiping up instead of sideways because my muscle memory from years of using other Android devices tricks my brain. It will be nice when I no longer have to worry about that. Hopefully, the rumored timeline remains on track for One UI 6.1.1.
Things that are NOT allowed: